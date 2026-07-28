Blue Jays ‘Entertaining’ Trade Calls on $48 Million Star Trio

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Despite entering the season with high hopes, the Blue Jays have been underwhelming in 2026. At the moment, Toronto sits in last place in the ultra-competitive American League East. Not only are they way out of the division race, but the Blue Jays are also five games out of a wild card place.

Because of this, ESPN’s Buster Olney is reporting that Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is listening to trade offers. “Yeah, that’s what I’m hearing from other teams, that they’re entertaining conversations,” Olney said on TSN radio. “Teams have crawled out of the hole that the Blue Jays are in now, but I don’t expect that to happen given how they played.”

The MLB reporter specifically discussed three star veteran players the Toronto Blue Jays could soon offload. Perhaps the most prominent player among the trio is Kevin Gausman. The two-time All-Star pitcher has been reliable since moving north of the border. In fact, he finished inside the top 10 voting for the Cy Young Award twice since joining Toronto. He also compiled a 2.93 ERA in the playoffs last year en route to the World Series.

“Gausman is the best example of what we’re talking about, being affected by [Tarik] Skubal because he is respected and he’s valued,” continued Olney. “He’s a guy who’s changed teams in midseason, so that wouldn’t be in question. He’s pitched in the World Series. He checks a lot of boxes.”

Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Offload Kevin Gausman, George Springer Soon

On top of Gausman, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to receive trade offers for Louis Varland and George Springer. Varland may not exactly be a household name, but he has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season. The recent All-Star has posted a minuscule 1.02 ERA, 22 saves, and a 12.2 strikeout per nine innings rate in 2026.

“There’s no question that they would do well in terms of a prospect return,” Olney said of Varland. “Every contending team is looking for a reliever, and Varland would check every box for any contender. So it would be a great seller’s market. And I do think if they legitimately dangled him out there, that he probably would be the most coveted reliever available if Mason Miller was not made available.”

Springer, on the other hand, has struggled this season, but has previously been a World Series MVP. “He’s got the pedigree in October, but he’s known as being a really great clubhouse guy,” Olney said of Springer. “If you are a team like the Braves could use a right-handed hitter, somebody who could potentially fill in at DH, there’s a lot to like.”

Toronto Still Hopeful for 2027 Season

While the Toronto Blue Jays are likely to sell some key veterans, they are not expected to endure a full rebuild. It was recently revealed that Toronto still has eyes on 2027. This means that Atkins and Co. could look to replenish an average farm system, but keep their long-term contracts in place.

According to Spotrac, the Blue Jays have the fourth-highest MLB payroll. Potentially trading Springer and Gausman would help shed some unnecessary spending. The two veterans are currently the third- and -fourth highest-paid players on the team. The duo earns a combined $47 million for the 2026 campaign.