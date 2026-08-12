Recently Released Toronto Blue Jays Hurler Joins Mariners During Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are up 2-0 in their series against the Boston Red Sox. Their most recent 5-3 victory was thanks to Chase Lee, Spencer Miles, and Brett Bateman. Meanwhile, Conor Larkin has become the headline of Blue Jays news for a second time.

As far as the Blue Jays go, according to Steve Gilbert, they have claimed reliever Paul Sewald from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Hearing the Blue Jays have claimed Paul Sewald, who was DFAed by the Dbacks this week,” Gilbert’s post on X reads.

The Blue Jays inched closer to an MLB Playoff berth with the Texas Rangers losing on Tuesday night. Toronto is now 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card position.

Seattle Mariners Sign Toronto Blue Jays Castaway Conor Larkin As They Begin New York Yankees Series With a Loss

On August 11th, the Seattle Mariners signed Larkin.

On the Mariners Transactions Log, they announced the move: “Seattle Mariners signed free agent RHP Conor Larkin to a minor league contract.”

Larkin is a 27-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound hurler has 146 minor league games of experience.

Following his signing with the Mariners, the organization assigned him to the Arkansas Travelers.

The Mariners find themselves in a series with the New York Yankees. The Yankees took the first game by a 4-1 final score. Trent Grisham hit two RBIs in the victory for the Yankees, while David Bednar recorded his 27th save.

Who knows if Larkin will get a shot with a big club, as their bullpen didn’t come through for them in the Mariners’ first game against the Yankees.

Bryan Woo pitched well as a starter, but the combination of Michael Rucker, Jose A. Ferrer, Eduardo Bazardo, and Seranthony Dominquez was not enough to stop the wheels from coming off.

Yankees player Jazz Chisholm Jr. rolled his ankle during Tuesday night’s game. Despite it bringing a bit of a scare to the fans, he stayed in the game.

Conor Larkin Was Recently Released By the Toronto Blue Jays

Prior to his signing with the Mariners, he was with the Blue Jays.

On August 4th, the Triple-A affiliate of the Blue Jays announced his release. The Buffalo Bisons announced the release of multiple players on that day. Eloy Jimenez, Caleb Freeman, Jorge Alcala, and Larkin were all released by the Bisons on that day.

During his time with the Blue Jays, Larkin played 146 games with the organization at several different levels.

In those 146 games, he recorded 208 strikeouts in 182 innings. Larkin owns a 12-10 record to go along with 11 holds, 25 saves, and a 4.45 ERA.

On Wednesday night, the Blue Jays will continue their series against the Red Sox.