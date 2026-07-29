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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Announces Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Injury Update

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 05: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to first base after being walked during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn’t in the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup for the series finale against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Guerrero exited Tuesday’s game against Washington with right hamstring tightness, according to manager John Schneider.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Schneider revealed an update on Guerrero’s injury.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Reveals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Injury Update

Toronto Blue Jays' John Schneider Reveals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Injury Update

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 23: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after his team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 23, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Via Hazel Mae on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not in the starting lineup (hamstring). John Schneider said he’s feeling better, but a little bit sore. Guerrero is available off the bench if they need him.”

“Just trying to take advantage of the off day tomorrow, too, and not have anything worse happen,” Schneider said.

So it looks like Guerrero could pinch-hit on Wednesday. But most likely, he will return to the lineup on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This Season

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 03: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 03: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 at T-Mobile Park on July 03, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year contract extension worth $500 million in April 2025, has had a rough season. The first baseman is hitting .265/.345/.357 with just six home runs and 44 RBI in 103 games this year.

Guerrero has been dealing with a back issue this season, which is why he opted out of participating in the All-Star Game this month. Despite his struggles, Guerrero was voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a fly ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a fly ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays first baseman is easily having the worst season of his career. One has to wonder if his back is the reason for his immense struggles.

Guerrero had an outstanding 2025 season, slashing .292/.381/.467 (137 wRC+) with 23 home runs and 84 RBI across 156 games. He is a huge reason Toronto made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series, as the first baseman slashed .397/.494/.796 (241 wRC+) with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games during the 2025 playoffs.

It’ll be interesting to see if Guerrero can turn his season around. If he struggles for the remainder of the year and he continues to underperform in 2027, many will start to wonder if the Blue Jays will regret extending the first baseman.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - MAY 5: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after being talked to by the umpire during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 5, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – MAY 5: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after being talked to by the umpire during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 5, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays look like they will sell at the deadline.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 49-59 record.

The club is 14 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays and 5 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Announces Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Injury Update

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