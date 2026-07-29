Toronto Blue Jays Manager Announces Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Injury Update

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn’t in the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup for the series finale against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Guerrero exited Tuesday’s game against Washington with right hamstring tightness, according to manager John Schneider.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Schneider revealed an update on Guerrero’s injury.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Reveals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Injury Update

Via Hazel Mae on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not in the starting lineup (hamstring). John Schneider said he’s feeling better, but a little bit sore. Guerrero is available off the bench if they need him.”

“Just trying to take advantage of the off day tomorrow, too, and not have anything worse happen,” Schneider said.

So it looks like Guerrero could pinch-hit on Wednesday. But most likely, he will return to the lineup on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This Season

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year contract extension worth $500 million in April 2025, has had a rough season. The first baseman is hitting .265/.345/.357 with just six home runs and 44 RBI in 103 games this year.

Guerrero has been dealing with a back issue this season, which is why he opted out of participating in the All-Star Game this month. Despite his struggles, Guerrero was voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman.

The Blue Jays first baseman is easily having the worst season of his career. One has to wonder if his back is the reason for his immense struggles.

Guerrero had an outstanding 2025 season, slashing .292/.381/.467 (137 wRC+) with 23 home runs and 84 RBI across 156 games. He is a huge reason Toronto made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series, as the first baseman slashed .397/.494/.796 (241 wRC+) with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games during the 2025 playoffs.

It’ll be interesting to see if Guerrero can turn his season around. If he struggles for the remainder of the year and he continues to underperform in 2027, many will start to wonder if the Blue Jays will regret extending the first baseman.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays look like they will sell at the deadline.

Toronto is in last place in the American League East with a 49-59 record.

The club is 14 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays and 5 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.