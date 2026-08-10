Toronto Blue Jays Add 24-Year-Old Power Bat Before First Red Sox Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are not afraid to mix things up heading into Game 1 of their series against the Boston Red Sox. The latest Blue Jays news includes a transaction involving Charles McAdoo.

Prior to the first of four games against the Red Sox, the Blue Jays announced a flurry of additions and subtractions to their roster. These moves make sense within the context of losing the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“ROSTER MOVES: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight. INF Charles McAdoo recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight. RHP Lazaro Estrada and UTIL Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A. C Willie MacIver designated for assignment,” the team published in a social media post.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Charles McAdoo Addition & Other Major Transactions

In a flurry of moves, the Blue Jays recalled McAdoo before their first game against the Red Sox on August 10th, 2026.

The Blue Jays transaction log reads: “Toronto Blue Jays recalled 2B Charles McAdoo from Buffalo Bisons.”

McAdoo is a 24-year-old infielder. The 6-foot, 210-pound Pittsburgh Pirates draft selection was invited to Spring Training back in January.

Not only was McAdoo recalled, but he will also be playing 3B tonight, replacing the injured Kazuma Okamoto.

In addition to McAdoo getting called up to the big leagues, the team added another player to the squad. Simeon Woods Richardson was the other player called up to Toronto.

Richardson is a 25-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound righty was traded to the Blue Jays earlier this year for cash.

Charles McAdoo Has a Red-Hot Bat

If anyone is wondering why McAdoo was the position player to get recalled, just look at how his last week has gone.

For starters, the Buffalo Bisons announced that he was the recipient of the Player of the Week award.

In six games, McAdoo recorded 13 hits, 13 RBIs, and four home runs.

Additionally, he has home runs in four straight games.

Philadelphia Phillies Loss to the Boston Red Sox

Everything was going smoothly (ish) for the Blue Jays in their first two games of the Phillies series.

They won both of those games, despite being stretched thin with extra innings. However, Toronto ultimately came up a dollar short.

Yet, there are good vibes in the clubhouse. The Blue Jays may have traded away veterans like Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, and Jeff Hoffman (to the Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, and Minnesota Twins, respectively), but they also injected the team with new blood.

That new blood just received another injection in the form of McAdoo and Richardson. Considering that they will play seven games split between the Red Sox and New York Yankees, making a roster swap like this makes sense.

Let the home stand begin.