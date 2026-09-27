Toronto Blue Jays Starter Plans Notable Change for 2027 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are closing out a season that fell short of expectations. Elimination from the playoff race came earlier this week, and the final game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday will mark the end of a disappointing campaign.

For most of the roster, the focus has already shifted to next year.

The Plans for 2027

Trey Yesavage spoke with reporters after Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati and shared what he plans to work on this offseason.

His current arsenal consists of three offerings: a four-seam fastball, a splitter, and a slider. That combination has already produced results at the major league level. But the young starter is looking to expand.

He told reporters he will spend the offseason developing a fourth pitch, though he has not settled on which one yet.

“Dabbling with a curveball and a two-seam, but we’ll see what works best,” Yesavage said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

The curveball is not entirely new territory for Yesavage, but he has never featured it consistently enough for it to matter in games. A reliable fourth pitch would give him another way to keep hitters off balance, particularly the second and third time through the order, where his command issues tended to surface this season.

What Went Wrong in 2026

Yesavage entered the year with real expectations. He emerged as a trusted postseason arm during the 2025 playoff run and looked like a building block for the rotation at just 22 years old.

The second year did not cooperate. A shoulder impingement early in the year and knee surgery later cost him significant time on the injured list.

He made his second start back on Saturday against the Reds, working two innings with a limited pitch count before handing the ball to the bullpen. He allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts.

When healthy, the ability was still there. Yesavage finished with a 3.67 ERA and 94 strikeouts across 95⅔ innings. The ERA held up despite the interruptions, and the strikeout numbers showed he can still miss bats at this level.

But the volume fell short. Injuries cut his workload roughly in half, and the stretches between IL stints were not always long enough to find a rhythm. The command came and went. That is what the offseason is for.

Final Word for the Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage’s second season was defined more by the injured list than the mound.

Now comes the work. A fourth pitch is not something that shows up overnight. It takes reps, trust, and the confidence to throw it when the count matters. Yesavage is not waiting around to see what happens. He already knows what he wants to add.

Whether the curveball or the two-seamer wins out, the intent is clear. He wants to come back with more than what he left with. That is the right approach for a young arm with time on his side.