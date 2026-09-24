Blue Jays Urged to Target $109 Million Star Duo This Winter

The Toronto Blue Jays will need to reload this winter after disappointingly missing the playoffs this season. Despite reaching the World Series in 2025 and having one of the highest payrolls in Major League Baseball, Toronto was recently eliminated from postseason contention. The biggest concern for the club in 2026 was their offense.

As of September 24, the Blue Jays have averaged just 4.0 runs per game and hit 150 total home runs. Both of these particular figures currently rank last in all of baseball. Because of these issues, general manager Ross Atkins is expected to pursue upgrades at multiple positions in the offseason. MLB analyst Jonah Birenbaum has specifically pointed to left field and second base as focal points for Atkins.

During a recent interview with Sportsnet, the reporter urged the Toronto Blue Jays to target Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki as the club’s next left fielder. Birenbaum immediately addressed potential red flags in acquiring another outfielder over 30. Toronto previously signed Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million contract, and the move has not worked out. Nevertheless, the analyst claims that signing Suzuki would be a different situation.

“For me, the guy that I’m targeting at this point is Seiya Suzuki,” claimed Birenbaum. “On one hand, I think you can make the argument that the Santander contract could be something of a cautionary tale, vis-à-vis signing a non-elite-hitting corner outfielder in his 30s. But on the other hand, Suzuki has just been so much more consistent than Santander. He’s just a better player overall.”

Toronto Blue Jays Would Likely Love to Land Seiya Suzuki, Brandon Lowe

Suzuki will become a free agent after his five-year, $85 million contract in Chicago expires this fall. While the Japanese star will not be cheap, Birenbaum believes that he will “not break the bank” and be a cheaper option for the Toronto Blue Jays than fellow free agent Randy Arozarena.

At second base, the reporter hints that the Blue Jays should look for a permanent upgrade at the position over Ernie Clement. “The dream target would be Brandon Lowe,” continued Birenbaum. Lowe is set for free agency after finishing out his six-year, $24 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Toronto Blue Jays fans will no doubt be familiar with [Lowe] because he has tormented the Blue Jays over the years. Career .918 OPS against the Blue Jays. He’s hit more home runs against them than against any other team in baseball, other than the Boston Red Sox. He leads his position in home runs since the start of 2021. He’s got 30+ in each of the last two years. And critically, his defense has really improved this year.”

Duo Would Give Toronto a Major Offensive Boost

The Toronto Blue Jays potentially adding both Suzuki and Lowe may be difficult. After all, the duo is both among the top pending free agents in their particular positions. Nevertheless, Atkins needs to shake things up to refresh his roster.

Toronto also likely has to add one more quality starter, but offense should clearly be the main focal point for the Blue Jays this winter. If Suzuki and Lowe were in Toronto now, they would be the top two Blue Jays hitters in several categories, including slugging, OPS, and WAR.