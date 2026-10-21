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Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 36-Year-Old Pitcher $12 Million Next Season

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs,

They had been looking to build off their magical 2025 season where they reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 36-Year-Old Pitcher $12 Million

GettyTyler Rogers #71 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches the ball against the Detroit Tigers during the bottom of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Tyler Rogers.

The 35-year-old is coming off a very strong year where he went 2-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 74 games.

Rogers will turn 36 in December.

He is also going to be paid $12 million for the 2027 MLB season (h/t Spotrac).

GettyTyler Rogers #71 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch in the eighth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rogers had signed a big deal with the Blue Jays before the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 12, 2025): “Right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $37 million contract with a fourth-year vesting option, a source tells ESPN. One of the most consistent relievers in MLB goes to the AL champs.”

Looking At Rogers

GettyAlejandro Kirk #30 and Tyler Rogers #71 of the Toronto Blue Jays shake hands after a win against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Rogers was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants traded him to the New York Mets during the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2025): “San Francisco Giants traded RHP Tyler Rogers to New York Mets for RHP Blade Tidwell, RHP José Buttó and CF Drew Gilbert.”

GettyTyler Rogers #71 and Tyler Heineman #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate defeating the Miami Marlins in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 

Over eight MLB seasons, Rogers has gone 28-26 with a 2.62 ERA in 494 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the game in the seventh inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. 

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record, which had them at the bottom of the American League East.

They last won a World Series title in 1993.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 36-Year-Old Pitcher $12 Million Next Season

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