Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 36-Year-Old Pitcher $12 Million Next Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a disappointing year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs,

They had been looking to build off their magical 2025 season where they reached Game 7 of the World Series (before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay 36-Year-Old Pitcher $12 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Tyler Rogers.

The 35-year-old is coming off a very strong year where he went 2-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 74 games.

Rogers will turn 36 in December.

He is also going to be paid $12 million for the 2027 MLB season (h/t Spotrac).

Rogers had signed a big deal with the Blue Jays before the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 12, 2025): “Right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $37 million contract with a fourth-year vesting option, a source tells ESPN. One of the most consistent relievers in MLB goes to the AL champs.”

Looking At Rogers

Rogers was picked in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants traded him to the New York Mets during the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2025): “San Francisco Giants traded RHP Tyler Rogers to New York Mets for RHP Blade Tidwell, RHP José Buttó and CF Drew Gilbert.”

Over eight MLB seasons, Rogers has gone 28-26 with a 2.62 ERA in 494 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record, which had them at the bottom of the American League East.

They last won a World Series title in 1993.