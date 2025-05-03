Why the Blue Jays Keep Falling Short—Even After Spending Big

After years of investment and high expectations, the Toronto Blue Jays continue to fall short. What’s holding them back—and can they finally break through?

A Legacy of Unfulfilled Potential

The Blue Jays have not won a postseason game since 2016, despite making playoff appearances in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Each appearance ended in Wild Card sweeps, extending their playoff losing streak to seven games. In 2024, the team regressed to a 74-88 record, missing the playoffs entirely.

This underperformance is particularly frustrating, given the team’s substantial investments. The Blue Jays’ payroll ranks among the highest in MLB, and they recently signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million extension. Despite these moves, the team has yet to translate spending into postseason success.

Offensive Struggles Persist

The Blue Jays’ offensive issues in 2025 go beyond just underperformance—they reflect a more profound identity crisis. For years, this lineup was expected to be among the most dangerous in the AL, built around Vladimir Guerrero Jr.‘s and Bo Bichette‘s star power. But this season, the power has all but vanished.

As of the end of the first month of baseball, the Blue Jays’ offense remains a significant concern. The team ranks 25th in runs scored and 29th in home runs, with a slugging percentage of .350 and an OPS of .659. While players like Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette maintain respectable batting averages, their power numbers have declined sharply. Guerrero has only four home runs, and Bichette has yet to hit one this season.

Toronto ranks near the bottom of MLB in home runs and slugging percentage, failing to generate consistent extra-base damage. Opposing pitchers are challenging them more aggressively, knowing this lineup lacks the fear factor it once had.

Even when they make contact, it’s not the kind that flips games. The team also struggles in high-leverage spots, frequently stranding runners in scoring positions and failing to capitalize on key moments. Until someone in the lineup becomes a game-changer again, these scoring droughts will continue to define the season.

New acquisitions have also been a disappointment. Andrés Giménez is hitting .165 with a .284 slugging percentage, and Anthony Santander is batting .178 with a .314 slugging percentage. These struggles have left the lineup lacking the depth and power needed to compete in the AL East.

Pitching Depth and Defensive Highlights

While the offense falters, the Blue Jays’ pitching staff has shown promise and vulnerability. Veteran starter Kevin Gausman had a disastrous outing against the Yankees, issuing five walks and allowing six runs in a single inning. The team is also awaiting the return of Max Scherzer from injury, highlighting concerns about rotation depth.

On a positive note, the defense has provided some highlights. Daulton Varsho made a spectacular catch with a 91% hit probability, showcasing the team’s defensive capabilities. However, defensive prowess alone cannot compensate for offensive shortcomings.

Looking Ahead

General Manager Ross Atkins has acknowledged the team’s offensive issues, stating, “Obviously, it has to get better.” The front office has made roster adjustments, but the results have yet to materialize. With the trade deadline approaching, the Blue Jays may need to explore external options to bolster their lineup and pitching staff.

The Blue Jays possess the financial resources and talent to be contenders. However, unless they address their offensive woes and pitching depth, they risk continuing their pattern of underachievement. The window for this core group to succeed is narrowing; decisive action is required to change the team’s trajectory.