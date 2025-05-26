Blue Jays Trade Proposal Moves Bo Bichette After Ross Atkins’ Comments

With Bo Bichette hitting the free agency market at the end of the season, unless the Toronto Blue Jays agree to an extension before the end of the campaign, the team should understand that he’ll be wanted at the deadline.

It’s a tough situation for the Blue Jays, but if the plan is to move on from him in free agency, why not trade him at the deadline? Losing him for nothing would be a tough break, something the Blue Jays shouldn’t want to do.

They don’t have a sound enough farm system to allow players like Bichette just to walk, so even if the package isn’t great in return, it’s something they have to consider.

The Trade Idea

In a proposed trade idea from FanSided’s Chase Owens, the Blue Jays would trade him to the Atlanta Braves, with Owens adding that the Braves could use help at shortstop, given that Nick Allen isn’t much of an offensive player.

“Nick Allen has been a wizard defensively for the Braves, but it’s no secret he’s not a good hitter at the Major League level. Should the Blue Jays fall out the American League playoff race, Bo Bichette is an often discussed name that could lengthen Atlanta’s lineup.

“Bichette would be a rental, so the cost wouldn’t be drastic (theoretically) and his bounce back 2025 has proven Bichette’s still a very good hitter. Should the Braves offense continue to ride this rollercoaster during the summer months, a surprise move for Bichette could come to fruition,” he wrote.

The Toronto Blue Jays have had Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bichette on the roster for quite some time now. They’ve been one of the better duos in the league.

While the Blue Jays haven’t found the success they’ve been looking for, no blame can be placed on their two stars.

But from a Blue Jays or baseball fans’ standpoint, the team moving on from him is tough to justify.

The Blue Jays have had both of them on the roster for so long that seeing one without the other might not make much sense.

But it sounds like the team understands that.

According to Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays’ general manager, his vision is for Guerrero and Bichette to play together for a long time.

“The interest is definitely there,” said Atkins, per MLB Trade Rumors. “…It’s also our vision for [Guerrero and Bichette] to continue to play together. We will do everything in our power to see if we can line up.”

Will the Blue Jays Be Buyers or Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

It’s also not out of the question to suggest that the Toronto Blue Jays won’t sell at the deadline.

It remains uncertain what they plan to do, but there have been times over the past few weeks when they’ve looked like a decent team.

The Blue Jays have struggled again over their past 10, going 4-6, but were playing better than that before being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

After sweeping the San Diego Padres, the hope was for them to turn things around and go on a nice little stretch. Instead, they were swept.

Despite playing .500 ball, Ken Rosendale of The Athletic doesn’t expect them to sell at the deadline.

“I don’t see them selling unless they absolutely fall out of it,” Rosenthal said. “They didn’t want to ever give up on this season. I don’t expect them to give up on this season unless something goes really wrong.”