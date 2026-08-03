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TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire World Series Champion Silver Slugger from Rangers

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Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 2: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on July 2, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired World Series champion Silver Slugger Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant. The Rangers get left-hander Adam Macko in the deal.

Grant wrote on X: “Rangers are trading Josh Smith to Toronto. Getting lefty Adam Macko in return.”

Grant added: “Hearing that Grand Prairie’s Josh Stephan is in the Macko deal, as well.”

TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Get World Series Champion Silver Slugger Josh Smith From Rangers

Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 2: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on July 2, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Smith has five years of MLB experience, all with the Rangers. He was part of the 2023 World Series team.

Smith broke out in 2024, posting 3.5 bWAR and a .258/.337/.394 slash line with 13 home runs, 30 doubles and 62 RBI en route to winning the American League Utility Silver Slugger Award.

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Smith also had a solid 2025 season, slashing .251/.335/.366 with 10 home runs, 23 doubles and 35 RBI.

Unfortunately, Smith fell off a cliff this year, posting -0.6 bWAR and a .213/.299/.272 slash line in 45 games. He has spent some of the season in the minors.

This season, Smith has recorded innings at second base, third base, first base and left field.

Stephan, whom the Blue Jays also acquired in the trade, is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher. He posted a 5.44 ERA  in 101 innings across 21 appearances (19 starts) for Triple-A Round Rock this season.

Looking at Texas Rangers’ Return in Josh Smith Trade With Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – MAY 29: Adam Macko #64 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes his first Major League start pitching in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Mack made his MLB debut this season. In 22 innings with Toronto, the southpaw has posted a 4.91 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP and 23 strikeouts.

The Mariners selected Macko, who is from Slovakia, in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The Mariners traded Macko to the Blue Jays in the 2022-23 offseason as part of the Teoscar Hernandez trade.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East with a 52-60 record. They are 4 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Texas Rangers Right Now

Texas Rangers v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 22: Skip Schumaker #55 of the Texas Rangers looks on against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on June 22, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers are 2 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and 1 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 55-57 record.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire World Series Champion Silver Slugger from Rangers

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