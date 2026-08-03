TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire World Series Champion Silver Slugger from Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired World Series champion Silver Slugger Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant. The Rangers get left-hander Adam Macko in the deal.

Grant wrote on X: “Rangers are trading Josh Smith to Toronto. Getting lefty Adam Macko in return.”

Grant added: “Hearing that Grand Prairie’s Josh Stephan is in the Macko deal, as well.”

TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Get World Series Champion Silver Slugger Josh Smith From Rangers

Smith has five years of MLB experience, all with the Rangers. He was part of the 2023 World Series team.

Smith broke out in 2024, posting 3.5 bWAR and a .258/.337/.394 slash line with 13 home runs, 30 doubles and 62 RBI en route to winning the American League Utility Silver Slugger Award.

Smith also had a solid 2025 season, slashing .251/.335/.366 with 10 home runs, 23 doubles and 35 RBI.

Unfortunately, Smith fell off a cliff this year, posting -0.6 bWAR and a .213/.299/.272 slash line in 45 games. He has spent some of the season in the minors.

This season, Smith has recorded innings at second base, third base, first base and left field.

Stephan, whom the Blue Jays also acquired in the trade, is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher. He posted a 5.44 ERA in 101 innings across 21 appearances (19 starts) for Triple-A Round Rock this season.

Looking at Texas Rangers’ Return in Josh Smith Trade With Blue Jays

Mack made his MLB debut this season. In 22 innings with Toronto, the southpaw has posted a 4.91 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP and 23 strikeouts.

The Mariners selected Macko, who is from Slovakia, in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft. The Mariners traded Macko to the Blue Jays in the 2022-23 offseason as part of the Teoscar Hernandez trade.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East with a 52-60 record. They are 4 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Texas Rangers Right Now

The Texas Rangers are 2 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and 1 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 55-57 record.