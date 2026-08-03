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TRADE: Blue Jays Surprisingly Acquire One of Top Starting Pitchers on Market

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It appears the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t full-on sellers despite dealing Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs yesterday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Toronto is acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels.

Passan wrote on X: “BREAKING: The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Jose Soriano in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN.”

Passan added: “The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays for Jose Soriano, sources tell ESPN.”

TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Jose Soriano From Los Angeles Angels

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: José Soriano #59 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ross Turteltaub/Getty Images)

Soriano, 27, is under team control through 2028.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “This is the long-term “buying” move the #BlueJays have been looking for, getting ahead of their 2027-’28 business in the rotation. Arjun Nimmala is a steep price as the headliner, too. Their No. 2 prospect is in the middle of a very strong year between High-A and Double-A.”

This season, Soriano has posted 2.7 bWAR and a 3.29 ERA with 1 1.25 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 123 innings across 22 starts.

Soriano has four years of MLB experience, all with the Angels. He has a career 3.72 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 432 strikeouts in 447 innings across 113 outings (73 starts).

More to come.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Blue Jays Surprisingly Acquire One of Top Starting Pitchers on Market

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