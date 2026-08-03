TRADE: Blue Jays Surprisingly Acquire One of Top Starting Pitchers on Market

It appears the Toronto Blue Jays aren’t full-on sellers despite dealing Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs yesterday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Toronto is acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels.

Passan wrote on X: “BREAKING: The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Jose Soriano in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN.”

Passan added: “The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays for Jose Soriano, sources tell ESPN.”

TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Jose Soriano From Los Angeles Angels

Soriano, 27, is under team control through 2028.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “This is the long-term “buying” move the #BlueJays have been looking for, getting ahead of their 2027-’28 business in the rotation. Arjun Nimmala is a steep price as the headliner, too. Their No. 2 prospect is in the middle of a very strong year between High-A and Double-A.”

This season, Soriano has posted 2.7 bWAR and a 3.29 ERA with 1 1.25 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 123 innings across 22 starts.

Soriano has four years of MLB experience, all with the Angels. He has a career 3.72 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 432 strikeouts in 447 innings across 113 outings (73 starts).

More to come.