MLB TRADE: Blue Jays Deal 7-Year Veteran to AL Club

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a trade.

Toronto announced the team has traded veteran catcher Tyler Heineman to the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Heineman was DFA’d last week when Alejandro Kirk returned from the injured list, and Brandon Valenzuela outplayed him to remain on the 26-man roster.

“OFFICIAL: We’ve traded C Tyler Heineman to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Heineman made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Miami Marlins and was on his third stint with the Blue Jays. He first joined Toronto in 2022 and spent time in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 with the Blue Jays before being traded.

However, Heineman struggled this season as he hit .154 with 1 home run and 6 RBIs this season.

More to come.