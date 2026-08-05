Trey Yesavage Injury Update: Sports Doctor Predicts Length of Absence

Blue Jays pitching prospect Trey Yesavage has received an encouraging injury assessment after a sports doctor weighed in on his recovery. The medical analysis projects how long the rookie could be sidelined and offers fresh perspective on his expected return.

While the prognosis is more optimistic than some feared, one important variable could ultimately determine whether Yesavage returns on that shortened timetable or misses additional starts.

Sports Doc’s Outlook on Yesavage

Yesavage was warming up before the bottom of the third inning of Tuesday’s start against the Houston Astros when his landing knee buckled beneath him. Manager John Schneider and Toronto’s training staff jogged out to check on him. Yesavage threw one more warmup pitch, shook his head and walked straight to the dugout, done for the night after two scoreless innings. Chad Dallas relieved him, and the Blue Jays went on to lose 7-2.

“It was weird. It was kind of a pinching sensation where he couldn’t really stabilize perfectly,” Schneider said of the moment his rookie right-hander’s left knee gave out, according to MLB.com‘s Keegan Matheson. “There was nothing beforehand. It kind of caught us off guard.”

The sports doctor behind the encouraging read is David Chao, a former NFL head team physician who reviewed video of the injury. Chao noted that Toronto’s catcher seemed to sense something was wrong on Yesavage’s first warmup toss, but Chao said he was not concerned that Yesavage had torn his ACL. He was hoping Yesavage would also avoid a torn meniscus.

“Best case scenario is pinched synovium and short term absence,” Chao wrote in a post analyzing the injury.

That best-case framing is also the variable in play. A pinched or impinged synovium occurs when the thin membrane lining the knee joint capsule gets caught or irritated during movement, an injury distinct from the ligament and cartilage damage that typically ends seasons. This tissue is connective tissue that lines the inside of a joint, and cases often resolve with rest and anti-inflammatory treatment. A meniscus tear, by contrast, would blow up any short timetable projection and could push Yesavage toward a much longer absence, or worse.

Yesavage’s Injury History

Yesavage has no documented history of knee trouble. His only previous absence in 2026 traced to his throwing shoulder, a right shoulder impingement that landed him on the 15-day injured list to open the season and required rehab stops before his April 28 activation off the injured list. Toronto made Yesavage the 20th overall pick in the 2024 Draft out of East Carolina. The right-hander made his big-league debut about a year later, turning in a rookie postseason that set a franchise strikeout record, becoming a foundational piece of the rotation immediately.

The 23-year-old had settled in since his return, sitting at 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA over 93 2/3 innings, his production a rare bright spot for a pitching staff worn down by attrition. He now becomes the latest name in an injury ledger that has hollowed out the Blue Jays’ roster all year, part of why Toronto sits at 53-61 entering Wednesday’s game, last place in the American League East and 14 1/2 games behind the division-leading Rays.

The front office reshuffled the rotation entirely at the trade deadline, dealing Kevin Gausman to the Cubs while bringing in Jameson Taillon and José Soriano, a swap that pushed Toronto to a six-man rotation just hours before Yesavage walked off the mound.

An MRI scheduled for Wednesday will reveal whether Chao’s optimistic read holds, and with it, the projected short timetable actually stands.