Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon Update Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced updates on right-handers Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon News

Via Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X: Trey Yesavage (knee surgery) has increased the distance of his catch play out to 75-feet in Dunedin

Via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson: Jameson Taillon (forearm) is going to throw a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He’ll aim for 50 pitches. If that goes well, the #BlueJays will be eager to slide him back into the rotation the next time through.