HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Before Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced updates on right-handers Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon.
Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon News
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 04: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead of game one of the Division Series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson: Jameson Taillon (forearm) is going to throw a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He’ll aim for 50 pitches. If that goes well, the #BlueJays will be eager to slide him back into the rotation the next time through.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon Update Before Royals Series