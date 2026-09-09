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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage News Before Athletics Series Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays get bad Spencer Arrighetti and Trey Yesavage news in the same day

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park at 3:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Athletics defeated the Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday. The Blue Jays won the second game of the series 4-2 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the rubber match, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on right-hander Trey Yesavage, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 due to left knee inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage News Before Athletics Game

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Yesavage will throw two innings against live batters on Thursday, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. The right-hander is aiming to throw 30-35 pitches.

Yesavage, 23, began the year on the IL due to a shoulder injury. The Blue Jays activated him on April 28.

This season, Yesavage has posted a 3.65 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings with Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays called Yesavage up to the big leagues for his MLB debut in September last year. He made just three regular-season starts in 2025.

Yesavage became a postseason hero for the Blue Jays despite having barely any big-league experience.

Los Angeles Angels v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 9: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Rogers Centre on May 9, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

During the 2025 playoffs, Yesavage recorded a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings.

With the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, the team needs Yesavage back as soon as possible.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Before the Athletics series, the Blue Jays won two of three games against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto is just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over the Guardians.

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after he hit a single against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the division standings, the Blue Jays are 14 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

After having the day off on Thursday, Toronto will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage News Before Athletics Series Finale

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