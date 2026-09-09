Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage News Before Athletics Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to begin the series finale of a three-game set against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park at 3:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Athletics defeated the Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday. The Blue Jays won the second game of the series 4-2 on Tuesday.

Ahead of the rubber match, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on right-hander Trey Yesavage, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 due to left knee inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage News Before Athletics Game

Yesavage will throw two innings against live batters on Thursday, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. The right-hander is aiming to throw 30-35 pitches.

Yesavage, 23, began the year on the IL due to a shoulder injury. The Blue Jays activated him on April 28.

This season, Yesavage has posted a 3.65 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings with Toronto.

The Blue Jays called Yesavage up to the big leagues for his MLB debut in September last year. He made just three regular-season starts in 2025.

Yesavage became a postseason hero for the Blue Jays despite having barely any big-league experience.

During the 2025 playoffs, Yesavage recorded a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings.

With the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, the team needs Yesavage back as soon as possible.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Before the Athletics series, the Blue Jays won two of three games against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 games.

Toronto is just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over the Guardians.

In the division standings, the Blue Jays are 14 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

After having the day off on Thursday, Toronto will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday night.