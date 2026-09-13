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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Major Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series

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Trey Yesavage
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The Toronto Blue Jays quietly gave an update on Trey Yesavage during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays

After defeating the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre on Monday.

After Sunday afternoon’s win over the Orioles, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced major news regarding right-handed starting pitcher Trey Yesavage, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 due to left knee inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

From Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae on X:

Trey Yesavage will pitch Wednesday in Buffalo and should line him up for Sunday or Monday in Baltimore.

“Most likely Monday.”

– John Schneider

From Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith on X: Correction via Blue Jays: plan is Tuesday for Yesavage

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported that Yesavage is expected to throw three innings/40-45 pitches in his rehab outing Tuesday.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 18: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Yesavage, 23, began the year on the IL due to a shoulder injury. The Blue Jays activated him on April 28.

This season, Yesavage has posted a 3.65 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings with Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays called Yesavage up to the big leagues for his MLB debut in September last year. He made just three regular-season starts in 2025.

Yesavage became a postseason hero for the Blue Jays despite having barely any big-league experience.

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 04: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

During the 2025 playoffs, Yesavage recorded a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings.

With the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, the team needs Yesavage back as soon as possible.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 12: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the first inning during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series victor over the Orioles at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto won six of its last 10 games.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are one game back of the Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Game 1 of the Blue Jays’ series against the Tigers is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Major Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series

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