Blue Jays Provide Trey Yesavage Injury Update Before Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays begin a critical three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Before the series, manager John Schneider provided details on Trey Yesavage’s rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo.

“John Schneider said Trey Yesavage will throw three innings with a target of 40-45 pitches in his rehab start tomorrow with Triple-A Buffalo,” Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi posted on X.

After a big postseason, Yesavage’s rookie year has been impacted by injuries. In 18 starts, he’s 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA across 93.2 innings. Once considered a top-tier American League Rookie of the Year contender, the Blue Jays are hoping their postseason hero is available in time to save their 2026 season.

Blue Jays Provide Details on Trey Yesavage’s Rehab Start

Trey Yesavage has battled two separate injuries in his rookie campaign. He’s currently shelved with a torn meniscus in his left knee and underwent a meniscectomy to trim the damaged tissue. Yesavage suffered the injury in his August 11 start against the Houston Astros.

Yesavage’s injury has been one of many setbacks the Blue Jays rotation has faced all year. Their rotation, outside of Dylan Cease, has battled health issues. Max Scherzer, Spencer Arrighetti, Bowden Francis, and Jose Berrios have spent a significant amount of time on the injured list this season.

The Blue Jays will hope to build up Yesavage as much as possible before the Triple-A season ends. They’ll get him two more rehab starts, assuming he starts Tuesday and Sunday for Buffalo.

The 23-year-old should be back before Toronto’s season ends. But he’ll have one, maybe two starts before the season ends. But given how close the Blue Jays are to a postseason spot, that game carries a lot of importance.

Yesavage could reprise his rotation role if the Blue Jays qualify at season’s end. He’s already been tested as much as any pitcher for the postseason. If he’s stretched out enough, there’s no reason to consider otherwise.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are barely clinging to postseason hopes in 2026. Entering their series against the Tigers, they are 75-75. Toronto is only a game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League’s final Wild Card spot and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The first order of business is creating more separation from other Wild Card contenders. They’ll take on the Tigers, then try to knock out the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles out of contention. They finish up their season against a Cincinnati Reds team that fell way short of expectations.

Currently, FanGraphs Playoff Odds give the Blue Jays a 43.3% chance of qualifying for the postseason. That would mark a sweet end to what’s been a rollercoaster 2026 season.