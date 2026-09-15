Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage Provides Underwhelming Outing in Rehab Start

The Toronto Blue Jays have been narrowing in on the return of 23-year-old starting pitcher Trey Yesavage. Yesavage is coming back from undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Yesavage is nearing a return to the Blue Jays, but first he was assigned to a rehab assignment in Triple-A Buffalo. He made his first start Tuesday night, but it did not go as planned.

The young righty struggled in the outing, failing to make it out of one inning. His pitch count got up to 34 with two outs in the first. Yesavage allowed two hits and a walk while having his fastball reach 93.3 miles per hour, wrote MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Definitely considered a bad outing for the second-year Blue Jay.

Trey Yesavage Eyes Return Before the End of Regular Season

A week following his last start with the Blue Jays, Trey Yesavage underwent surgery to address a torn meniscus in his left knee. The setback hasn’t stopped him from eyeing a return before the end of the regular season.

The 23-year-old has taken positive steps in his recovery process. Toronto believes that he “has a real shot” at a return to the Blue Jays’ mound in the final week of the regular season, says Matheson.

After an impressive postseason run in 2025 with the Blue Jays, Yesavage’s 2026 season has been filled with setbacks.

A right shoulder impingement before the start of the season delayed his 2026 debut until April 28. He missed the first month of the campaign before returning. Now, a left meniscus tear that required surgery has kept him sidelined since Aug. 4.

In a limited workload in 2026, Yesavage has a 5-5 record, 3.65 ERA, and 1.14 WHIP across 93.2 innings pitched.

Blue Jays Chase an AL Wild Card Bid in Tight-Knit Race

Heading into Tuesday, a second-straight division title in the American League East is beyond reach for the Toronto Blue Jays. Sitting at a 75-76 record, the Blue Jays are 16 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead.

Despite being one game under .500 entering Tuesday, Toronto’s postseason hopes are still alive. The Blue Jays are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot in the AL Wild Card.

However, they have other competition as well. The Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, and Seattle Mariners are all within six games of the Guardians.

It appears to be a race to the final day of the regular season on Sept. 27.

If the Blue Jays are unable to make the cut, they will go from just one win away from a World Series title in 2025 to missing the postseason a year later.