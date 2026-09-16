Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update Before Tigers Series Finale

Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starter Trey Yesavage has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 due to left knee inflammation. The right-hander has a 3.65 ERA over 93 2/3 innings this season.

Yesavage made a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. The outing went poorly, as Yesavage surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk on 34 pitches and failed to finish the first inning.

Yesavage’s fastball averaged 93.3 mph in his rehab start, 1 mph shy of his 2026 average.

Ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Tigers, the Blue Jays revealed an update on Yesavage.

Toronto Blue Blue Jays Reveal Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Game

Yesavage will throw another bullpen with Toronto in Texas.

The Blue Jays will be in Texas for a three-game series against the Rangers from Friday to Sunday.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X: Trey Yesavage will throw another bullpen with the #BlueJays in Texas. Still on track to join the MLB team on maybe Sunday or Monday, after that.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: Sounds like the #BlueJays plan to activate Trey Yesavage when he’s ready to pitch next. Could be Sunday in Texas, could be Monday in Baltimore.

With how tight the AL Wild Card race is, the Blue Jays could really use a pair of strong starts from Yesavage before the end of the regular season. Last season, Yesavage made just three starts as a rookie before becoming a postseason hero, posting a 3.58 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings during the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The series finale of a three-game set between the Blue Jays and Tigers is scheduled to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The Tigers won the first two games of the series.

Toronto is two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

After the Tigers series, the Blue Jays will finish the season with series against the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds.