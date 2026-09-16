Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update Before Tigers Series Finale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after a home run by Enrique Hernandez #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Toronto Blue Jays right-handed starter Trey Yesavage has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 due to left knee inflammation. The right-hander has a 3.65 ERA over 93 2/3 innings this season.
Yesavage made a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. The outing went poorly, as Yesavage surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk on 34 pitches and failed to finish the first inning.
Yesavage’s fastball averaged 93.3 mph in his rehab start, 1 mph shy of his 2026 average.
Ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Tigers, the Blue Jays revealed an update on Yesavage.
Toronto Blue Blue Jays Reveal Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Game
Yesavage will throw another bullpen with Toronto in Texas.
The Blue Jays will be in Texas for a three-game series against the Rangers from Friday to Sunday.
With how tight the AL Wild Card race is, the Blue Jays could really use a pair of strong starts from Yesavage before the end of the regular season.
Last season, Yesavage made just three starts as a rookie before becoming a postseason hero, posting a 3.58 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings during the Blue Jays’ postseason run.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The series finale of a three-game set between the Blue Jays and Tigers is scheduled to begin at 3:07 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The Tigers won the first two games of the series.
Toronto is two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.
After the Tigers series, the Blue Jays will finish the season with series against the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays revealed an update on right-hander Trey Yesavage before Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update Before Tigers Series Finale