Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Announce Promising Trey Yesavage Update Amid Surge vs Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays were briefly in a Wild Card spot following their recent victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, some good Blue Jays news has emerged regarding Trey Yesavage.

The Blue Jays defeated the Rays by a 10-5 score, propelled by the bat of Alejandro Kirk. Following a Texas Rangers’ 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals, the Blue Jays remain 0.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card position.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Announce Trey Yesavage Update

Prior to their second game against the Rays, Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling offered an update on Yesavage’s recovery from surgery.

“Trey Yesavage resumed throwing from flat ground on Tuesday at the Blue Jays player development complex in Dunedin, Fla. Yesavage had meniscus surgery on his left knee a week ago. He’ll continue working to put himself in position to return to games late this season,” Zwelling wrote in a social media post.

The 23-year-old was put on the 15-day IL on August 5th.

Yesavage already throwing one week after surgery is a great sign. Both the Blue Jays and the fans should be excited, as he has a good chance of starting a couple of games before the season ends.

The Blue Jays rotation had already suffered season-ending injuries/surgeries to Cody Ponce and Jose Berrios earlier this season. Getting Yesavage back in the rotation with Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer would be a sight for sore eyes.

Looking at Trey Yesavage

Yesavage was having a promising season before suffering this knee injury.

He has a 5-5 record over 18 starts in 2026. Yesavage has collected 91 strikeouts in 93.2 innings, earning a 1.14 WHIP and a 3.65 ERA.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays & the AL Wild Card Race

Stop me if you have heard this before, but the Blue Jays are 0.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

The Detroit Tigers lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, putting them one game back of the final Wild Card position (along with the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians).

Of the five teams battling in the AL Wild Card race, Toronto has the best record in the last 10 (7-3).

Looking ahead, the Blue Jays have one final game of their series against the Rays. Then, they close out August against the New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals, and the Seattle Mariners.

Buckle up, Blue Jays fans.