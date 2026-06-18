Former Toronto Blue Jays backup catcher Tyler Heineman issued a statement after the team traded him to the Los Angeles Angels.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays announced they traded Heineman to the Angels for cash considerations, just a few days after he was designated for assignment after starting catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the IL.

With Kirk and rookie sensation Brandon Valenzuela on the Blue Jays’ roster, Heineman lost his spot in the team’s lineup, and the team was forced to drop him as a result. The Angels are now his new home, as he will take over the backup catching duties in Los Angeles.

Tyler Heineman Issues Statement After Blue Jays Trade Him to Los Angeles

Taking to his social media after the trade was officially announced, Heineman posted a lengthy statement where he thanked the fans and his teammates and showed his enthusiasm for going home to Los Angeles, as he is a California native and was an Angels fan as a kid.

“Blessed. As I head on a plane to my 12th MLB team, the only word that keeps replaying in my head is blessed. These past 5 years have been nothing short of incredible. From being a Blue Jay, to getting traded to the Pirates, to getting claimed again by the Jays, to getting claimed by the Red Sox, to once again get claimed by the Jays all in the span of 3 years was CRAZY! But every time I came back, I loved it more and more. My wife and I started our family here. Growing from a family of 2 to a family of 4. I’m so grateful to my girls for their continued support during this crazy and unpredictable career. Especially my wife. I love you, Emma and Brooke more than anything in the world,” Heineman wrote.

“Thank you And to that magical run last year and getting to be a part of an AL Pennant banner being hoisted back in Toronto for the first time since 1993 was electric. Easily the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. The bonds that I formed with my teammates over these last 5 years can never be broken. You are all my brothers and I love you guys more than you could ever know. To the blue jays organization, training staff, medical staff and front office, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your franchise for half a decade. It was an honor to wear #55.

“To the fans, you are amazing. The amount of people that reached out to me throughout my tenure and especially after I got released, thank you. You are the best part about playing for Toronto. Never change. I’m excited to join the team I grew up rooting for as a child. The 2002 World Series game 7 was one of my fondest memories as a kid. To angels fans, I promise you I will do everything I can to let you experience that joy I had as an 11 year old.”

Reaction From Blue Jays Teammates

In the comments to Heineman’s post, several of his former Blue Jays teammates and coaches shared their reactions to his classy statement.

Addison Barger: “❤️”

Myles Straw: “Love ya kid”

Joey Loperfido: “we’ll always have the shangri la”

Drew Butera: “You’re the man!!!”