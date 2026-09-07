Blue Jays Urged to Promote Recently Acquired ‘Funky’ Pitcher Amid Injuries

Injuries have depleted the Toronto Blue Jays‘ pitching staff, and they could have to promote some pitchers from the minors.

Toronto has just three true starters, as Spencer Arrighetti isn’t fully built up and is struggling, while the team uses a bullpen game for another start.

The Blue Jays are set to kick off a three-game road series against the Athletics on Monday after winning a series against the Kansas City Royals.

Toronto Blue Jays Urged to Promote Jose Rodríguez

Toronto’s pitching staff has been decimated by injuries, and Spencer Arrighetti has struggled, which has been an issue.

With that, Toronto could be forced to promote some new pitchers to get a fresh arm into the bullpen. Ahead of their series against the Athletics, Blue Jays analyst Mitch Bannon of The Athletic urges the team to promote recently acquired right-hander Jose Rodriguez.

“The recently acquired reliever José Rodríguez, brought over from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a small September trade, is a candidate to make his MLB debut,” Bannon wrote. “With a funky delivery and big strikeout stuff, he pitched a scoreless inning with the Bisons this week and owns a 3.28 ERA in 35 2/3 minor-league innings this year.”

Toronto acquired Rodriguez from the Dodgers in a rare September trade for Sebastian Rodriguez. The pitcher struggled in his first pro season. So it was an odd trade, as Jose Rodriguez could make an impact at the MLB level this season.

Rodriguez throws hard and has a funky delivery, which could be a nice asset to the bullpen. The right-hander has yet to make his MLB debut, so there would be some concern, yet it could be worth a flier.

However, the one downside is Rodriguez isn’t playoff-eligible, as Toronto acquired him after August 31. But he still could help the Blue Jays make the postseason.

Rodriguez pitched 1 scoreless inning in his first outing in the Blue Jays organization.

Toronto has Pitching Questions

The Blue Jays pitching staff has been decimated by injuries.

Toronto has tried Spencer Arrighetti as a starter, but he’s struggled. So, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said they are looking at how to navigate their rotation going forward.

“We’ve been talking about it for a little bit, and there are definitely a couple routes to take. And, I think it really depends on the efficiency of definitely Dylan and Jose and Max and how they can recover and how they can come back,” said manager John Schneider. “There will probably be a couple games where you may have to get a little bit creative. Not a bullpen game per se. But try to grasp some matchups that you like. But a lot will be dictated by what those three do.”

Toronto is 72-72 and 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.