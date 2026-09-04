Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announces Career News Before Royals Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr capped a strong performance in the Toronto Blue Jays‘ series win against the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto took two of three games in the series at Progressive Field.

The 6-3 result on Thursday also gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 edge in this year’s season series—opening the way for a key tiebreaker in the American League wild-card race.

The Blue Jays now trail by just a half-game, with Cleveland holding the final AL wild-card spot.

Guerrero went 4 for 11 with a homer, a double, a walk and six RBIs over three games. Shortly after Thursday’s game, Guerrero announced big news away from the field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Signs With Supacaz Eyewear

Guerrero and Supacaz Eyewear announced a new partnership on Instagram. The brand named him its newest ambassador in a joint post.

“Supacaz is something truly memorable,” Guerrero said. “It’s a powerful lineup, really great, classic but different. It’s great having a distinct style that stands out from everyone else.”

Supacaz also teased an upcoming signature eyewear collection tied to Guerrero.

“With Supacaz, we want to create something incredible,” he added.

The deal adds to a growing list of endorsements for Guerrero this year. He has also partnered with FlexWork Sports Management and Betway in 2026. Guerrero remains under a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto.

Blue Jays Made Several Roster Moves

Toronto enters the Kansas City Royals series with several roster updates. Right-hander Jameson Taillon is set to return Friday from forearm tendinitis.

Right-hander Trey Yesavage is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session Friday since knee surgery. He could return in a bulk relief role later this month.

Outfielder Anthony Santander may join Triple-A rehab games by mid-September. Santander is aiming to return for Toronto’s postseason push.

The Blue Jays also made roster moves on Sept. 1. Toronto recalled left-hander Ricky Tiedemann and infielder Sean Keys from Triple-A.

Infielder Josh Smith returned from the 10-day injured list.

Left-hander Joe Mantiply came off the 60-day injured list. Outfielder Daz Cameron was designated for assignment.