Blue Jays Dealt Concerning News on Shane Bieber After Trey Yesavage Update

The Toronto Blue Jays face a tight AL wild-card race. Two rotation arms, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage, remain sidelined by injury.

Reports from the Blue Jays camp on Thursday detailed both pitchers’ recovery plans.

The Blue Jays placed Bieber on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 21. Doctors diagnosed him with right teres major inflammation, a shoulder issue. It marked Bieber’s second injured list stint of the 2026 season.

Bieber made his final start before the injury Aug. 20 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He threw seven innings and allowed one run on four hits. He struck out seven batters and did not walk anyone. Toronto won that game 5-1 and Bieber improved to 5-2 on the season. He carried a 2.96 ERA in August before landing back on the injured list.

Manager John Schneider said on Aug. 25 that the team had no firm timetable for Bieber’s return. He called himself hopeful Bieber would pitch again in 2026.

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported Thursday that Bieber will play catch. Bannon said Bieber trails Yesavage in his throwing progression.

“Shane Bieber is supposed to play catch today,” Bannon wrote. “He’s a bit behind Yesavage, but has had less time down. No timeline has been given for Bieber yet. Blue Jays hope he can come back this year, but unclear if that’s a September thing or a ‘maybe in the playoffs’ thing.”

A playoff-only return would hurt Toronto’s stretch-run pitching depth. It would also depend on the Blue Jays reaching the postseason first. The Blue Jays beat the Guardians 11-0 on Wednesday.

That win pulled Toronto within 1 1/2 games of Cleveland. Cleveland held the third and final AL wild-card spot entering Thursday.

Yesavage hurt his left knee on Aug. 4 against the Houston Astros. He tore his meniscus and needed surgery to repair it.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson reported Schneider’s updated plan for him Thursday.

Yesavage will throw off a mound Friday at the Dunedin complex. He will then throw off a mound a second time. Next, he will face live hitters at the complex. His final step will be a rehab or simulated game.

Schneider believes Yesavage can return if that plan holds. He said Yesavage would fill a hybrid relief role.