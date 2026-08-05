Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Astros Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play the Houston Astros in the series finale of a three-game set at Daikin Park in Houston at 2:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Astros Finale

Guerrero is not in the Blue Jays’ lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Here is Toronto’s lineup:

Guerrero appeared in pain during last night’s 7-2 loss to the Astros.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is bent over in discomfort after running out that groundout. He’s shaking out his legs, but staying in the game. After tonight’s 0-for-3 (1 BB), his OPS is down to .687.”

After last night’s game, manager John Schneider provided an update on Guerrero.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: “John Schneider described Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as “tight (and) tired” while adding that “nothing major” is impacting him. “He’s obviously frustrated and it’s hot in here and we’re playing a lot of games in a row coming up, so we’ll just see how he is tomorrow offensively.””

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero has avoided the injured list this season, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been dealing with discomfort. After being voted as the American League’s starting first baseman for the All-Star Game, Guerrero opted out of participating in the Midsummer Classic due to back discomfort.

Guerrero also missed time late last month after exiting a game with hamstring tightness, which may be related to his apparent discomfort in Tuesday’s game.

Guerrero has had an uncharacteristically poor year, hitting just .259/.338/.349 with six home runs and 44 RBI in 108 games. Last season, he slashing .292/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI. He performed even better in the postseason, hitting a remarkable .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East with a 63-51 record.

Toronto is four games out of the final American League Wild Card spot. The club has won six of its last 10 games.

After playing the Astros, the Blue Jays will play a makeup game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. After that, Toronto will play a three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.