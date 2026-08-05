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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Astros Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 05: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to first base after being walked during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play the Houston Astros in the series finale of a three-game set at Daikin Park in Houston at 2:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Astros Finale

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero is not in the Blue Jays’ lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Here is Toronto’s lineup:

  1. Nathan Lukes LF
  2. Kazuma Okamoto 1B
  3. Jesus Sanchez LF
  4. George Springer DH
  6. Ernie Clement 2B
  7. Andres Gimenez SS
  8. Myles Straw CF

Guerrero appeared in pain during last night’s 7-2 loss to the Astros.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is bent over in discomfort after running out that groundout. He’s shaking out his legs, but staying in the game. After tonight’s 0-for-3 (1 BB), his OPS is down to .687.”

After last night’s game, manager John Schneider provided an update on Guerrero.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: “John Schneider described Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as “tight (and) tired” while adding that “nothing major” is impacting him. “He’s obviously frustrated and it’s hot in here and we’re playing a lot of games in a row coming up, so we’ll just see how he is tomorrow offensively.””

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays breaks his bat over his leg after grounding out in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on August 1, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Guerrero has avoided the injured list this season, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been dealing with discomfort. After being voted as the American League’s starting first baseman for the All-Star Game, Guerrero opted out of participating in the Midsummer Classic due to back discomfort.

Guerrero also missed time late last month after exiting a game with hamstring tightness, which may be related to his apparent discomfort in Tuesday’s game.

Guerrero has had an uncharacteristically poor year, hitting just .259/.338/.349 with six home runs and 44 RBI in 108 games. Last season, he slashing .292/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI. He performed even better in the postseason, hitting a remarkable .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East with a 63-51 record.

Toronto is four games out of the final American League Wild Card spot. The club has won six of its last 10 games.

After playing the Astros, the Blue Jays will play a makeup game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. After that, Toronto will play a three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Astros Series

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