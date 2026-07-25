Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a rough season. The first baseman has slashed just .262/.343/.354 (97 wRC+) with six home runs and 42 RBI so far this year.

During the Toronto Blue Jays‘ series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Guerrero dropped an honest quote on his struggles.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Drops Honest Quote During Red Sox Series

“We all know the home runs aren’t there yet, but with a little click, they will be there at the end of the season,” Guerrero said to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “My focus is to keep doing that and keep hitting the ball hard.”

Matheson noted that Guerrero ranks 223rd in home runs and 132nd out of 147 hitters in OPS.

Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in April 2025.

Guerrero had a strong 2025 season with the Blue Jays, slashing .291/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI.

The star also had an outstanding postseason, hitting .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs, five doubles and 15 RBI in 18 games. Largely because of Guerrero, who won the ALCS MVP award, Toronto made it all the way to World Series Game 7.

Even though Guerrero has had a rough year, fans voted him into the All-Star Game as the American League’s starting first baseman.

Guerrero declined to participate in the Midsummer Classic due to a nagging back issue, according to multiple reports.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays have had an extremely disappointing season so far.

With a 47-57 record, Toronto is 6 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot and 13 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

Guerrero’s struggles are a major reason for the Blue Jays’ rough year. The team ranks last among all 30 MLB teams in runs scored with 409. Last year, the team ranked fourth in runs scored at 798.

Earlier this week, the Blue Jays lost three of four games to the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Toronto is in the middle of a three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won Game 1 6-4 on Friday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday.