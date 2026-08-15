Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr Leaves Yankees Game

The Toronto Blue Jays just got a dose of bad news with Vladimir Guerrero Jr during their game against the New York Yankees on Friday, August 14th.

Guerrero Jr. left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. He appeared to get injured on a play to third when he was baserunning. Charles McAdoo came into the game to play first base in replacement of Guerrero Jr.

Additionally, Yankees manager Aaron Boone left the game earlier.

The Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 3-1 on Friday night. Alejandro Kirk scored a solo home run to put them up by two runs. Shane Bieber was awarded the win, Tyler Rogers and Mason Fluharty earned a hold, while Louis Varland secured his 27th save of the year.

Following the victory, the Blue Jays leapfrogged over the Cleveland Guardians. They are now one game behind the final Wild Card spot occupied by the Detroit Tigers. Only the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins stand in their way.

UPDATE: Keegan Matheson reports that Guerrero Jr. is undergoing testing under concussion protocol.

MLB World Reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr Injury

Sportsnet insider Shi Davidi took to social media to explain exactly how Guerrero was injured.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an awkward slide into third on this wild fielder’s choice by George Springer and then scored on a throwing error, but grimaced after crossing. He didn’t come out for defence T7, with Charles McAdoo taking over at first base,” Davidi wrote shortly after the event.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic said that it looked like, “Vladdy took George Lombardi Jr’s knee right to his face. Pretty clearly shaken up on the play.”

“Absolute chaos in Toronto. Garcia’s glove flies off trying to make a pick at first, Ryan McMahon and Vladdy collide at third. Vladdy scored, but walked off with Schneider and the Jays’ trainer. Then Kirk delivers a double to put #BlueJays up 2-1,” Bannon wrote.

Aaron Boone Ejected From the Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Game

Another eventful thing occurred earlier in the game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by the home plate umpire. He was arguing with the umpire about balls and strikes when Luis Garcia Jr was batting.

This was Boone’s 50th career ejection as a manager.

The Blue Jays and Yankees will play again on Saturday.