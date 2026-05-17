MLB superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacted to hitting second for the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time in nearly a year.

After his star first baseman struggled for much of May at the dish, Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up and move Guerrero up to the No. 2 spot in the batting order, one spot up from his customary No. 3. The decision appeared to pay off immediately, as Guerrero hit his first home run since April 20, snapping a 23-game homerless streak in the process as the Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park.

For Guerrero, it was good to get the monkey off his back as he finally got to see a ball clear the fence for the first time in nearly a month, while for Schneider, it showed him that maybe batting Guerrero second is the correct decision to help snap him out of his funk. For the team, they are happy since not only did they win, but their star player was a major reason why.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reacts to Batting 2nd For Blue Jays

Speaking to reporters following the win over Detroit, Guerrero was asked what he thought about batting second again for the first time since June 15, 2025. According to the Dominican Republic native, he is even willing to bat leadoff — as long as the team wins, then he’s happy.

“Right now, if they want me to lead off and the team needs me there, I’ll lead off,” Guerrero said (via Keegan Matheson).

Blue Jays Heating Up

The Blue Jays are finally starting to heat up after a very slow start to their season. Though the team is still four games under .500 as their record is 21-25, they have won three of their last four games and just took a key series against a tough Tigers team that they appear to be battling for one of the American League’s Wild Card spots this season.

Last year, the Blue Jays were one of the top teams in all of baseball. They won the AL East division crown by claiming the tiebreaker over the rival New York Yankees, and then went deep into the postseason, ultimately losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in one of the best World Series in years. While it was a brutal end to the Blue Jays’ season last year, the team went out and made several offseason acquisitions to hopefully have an even stronger team this year.

So far, the results have been mixed, as the Jays have looked good at times, but mostly very mid. The good news is that it’s still May, so the team still has a lot of time to really find their groove. In an AL this year that has a lot of mediocre teams all around the same spot, the Blue Jays have a good chance to get back on track and at least make a Wild Card run. If that’s going to happen, then Guerrero getting back to his All-Star ways is going to be a key reason why, and perhaps hitting second in the lineup will be the catalyst to get him back on track.