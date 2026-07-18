Toronto Blue Jays Provide Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update Before White Sox Clash

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t alone in struggling with injuries this season, but that doesn’t make their woes any easier.

As for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he recently sat out of the MLB All-Star Game to allow time for his lower back to recover.

On Saturday, July 18, he spoke with the media regarding his back.

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Comments on His Back

According to Blue Jays beat writer Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (via X), Guerrero provided an update on his status.

“It feels better right now, but I’m not going to stop doing all my treatment, rehab, recovery,” he said through his interpreter Hector Lebron. “I’m going to make sure my back feels okay for me to continue to have a good second half.”

Now in the second half of the MLB season, this is the time for teams to hunker down and focus on postseason contention. However, remaining healthy will ultimately be the deciding factor for any ballclub.

Guerrero Jr.’s 2026 Campaign

The 27-year-old infielder is now in his eighth year playing Major League Baseball. Each season has been spent playing in Toronto.

Overall, he owns a career .286 batting average and a .848 OPS.

This year, he’s experienced a dip in performance.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing .265/.349/.362 with a .711 OPS and just six homers through 93 games.

He has posted 15 doubles and reeled in 41 RBIs.

For reference, by the end of his 2025 campaign, he had slashed .292/.381/.467 with a .848 OPS and 23 home runs. He logged 34 doubles and 84 RBIs.

Guerrero had a major impact in bringing the Blue Jays to the highly touted World Series last year and in keeping the series close.

Looking at the Blue Jays Right Now

Considering Toronto’s stunning run to the Fall Classic in 2025, watching them sit in last place in the American League East is rather frustrating.

Their overall record of 46-52 places them below the Baltimore Orioles (47-51), the Boston Red Sox (48-48), the New York Yankees (54-43) and the Tampa Bay Rays (56-40).

On Friday, July 17, the Chicago White Sox handed them a dreadful 12-4 loss, but they redeemed themselves with a 1-0 shutout on Saturday.

Toronto and Chicago have one more clash remaining in their three-game series at Rogers Centre. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

The White Sox currently lead the American League Central standings at 51-46 overall, just barely sitting atop the Cleveland Guardians (51-47). They’ve been pleasantly surprising fans this year, so heading into this set, Toronto was expecting to face a few challenges.

Following this set, the Blue Jays will take on the Rays for a long four-game homestand. The series will commence on Monday, July 20, at 7:07 p.m. ET.