Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Was Supposed to Carry Blue Jays, and Didn’t

When the Toronto Blue Jays inked their franchise cornerstone, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to a massive 14-year, $500 million deal, the expectation was that the deal would mark the beginning of a new era.

Instead of building on the 2025 World Series appearance, the Jays sank back into reality.

And Guerrero’s comments summed up why the Blue Jays’ season fell apart.

In a Spanish-language interview, the Blue Jays slugger made it clear that he got paid for his past performance, not future numbers.

Honestly, pro sports contracts do sort of work that way. But there is another reality that Blue Jays fans can’t ignore.

The organization paid Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as an acknowledgment of his performance. However, it also deposited in him the hope that the best days for the team were yet to come. The sour nine-home run effort this season is terrible optics for the 27-year-old. His numbers have plummeted every season since his massive 48-home run campaign in 2021.

While he had a brief renaissance in 2024, the fact of the matter is that dropping from a 4.6 WAR in one season to a 1.3 WAR the next is hardly encouraging.

But the most reasonable expectation wasn’t that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be an MVP every year. He just had to be the Blue Jays’ best player every year. That’s what the contract was all about.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Didn’t Need to Morph into Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge.

To be fair, nobody truly expected Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to suddenly morph into Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge.

He didn’t need to hit 40 home runs, though the expectation was certainly there. Heck, he didn’t even need to replicate his 2025 postseason, when he hit .397 with eight home runs during Toronto’s run to the World Series.

What the Blue Jays simply needed their best player to be their best player.

Instead, Guerrero plopped to a career-worst season by several measures. His numbers are a cataclysmic drop from what Toronto expected from its franchise player.

And that’s where the $500 million contract is quickly becoming an albatross.

Toronto wasn’t paying Guerrero for the 2025 season. It was investing in the belief that the player it had watched develop into one of baseball’s premier hitters would continue producing at that level for years.

That’s the nature of a long-term contract: Past performance establishes the value. Future performance is supposed to justify the investment. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s comments focus on the first part.

The Blue Jays’ frustration comes from the second.

The Blue Jays Needed Their Superstar to Be Their Superstar

This is what makes Guerrero’s season so damaging to the Blue Jays.

Toronto wasn’t simply counting on him to have a good year; It built the organization around him.

When Guerrero signed his 14-year, $500 million extension, manager John Schneider called him the face of the franchise. MLB’s coverage entering the season described him as the center of the Blue Jays’ universe.

Such a deal comes with enormous expectations.

And those expectations aren’t unfair simply because Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already earned the money.

The contract was a reward for everything he had accomplished, but it was also a commitment to everything Toronto believed lay ahead of Guerrero.

That’s why this season is just a waste.

The Blue Jays entered 2026 trying to build on a World Series appearance. Instead, Guerrero’s production cratered, the offense never found the consistency it needed and Toronto was ultimately circling the drain all season.

Guerrero himself acknowledged that he needed to produce more to help the team win when addressing the controversy Wednesday.

That’s really the point. Nobody needed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit 40 home runs. They needed him to be the player the Blue Jays believed they were paying $500 million to be.

For one season, he wasn’t. And unfortunately for Toronto, the timing could hardly have been worse.