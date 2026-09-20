Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announces Personal News in 1st Year Without Bo Bichette

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is playing his first season without Bo Bichette.

They both debuted with Toronto in 2019. Guerrero arrived on April 26 and Bichette followed on July 29. They were teammates through the 2025 season.

Bichette was very successful with the Blue Jays. He batted .294 with 111 home runs and 437 RBIs in seven seasons with Toronto.

But the 28-year-old became a free agent after the 2025 season and signed with the New York Mets in January. Guerrero, 27, stayed.

He signed a 14-year, $500 million contract in April 2025. Bichette’s departure gave him bigger responsibilities. Shouldering them, he has not had a good season this year.

Through Saturday’s game, Guerrero is batting .262 with nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

He recently announced that he has also struggled mentally at times and manager John Schneider has pulled him out of it.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Asks Schneider for Help

Guerrero had four hits, including a home run and six RBIs against the Cleveland Guardians in early September. He still did not feel right, so he reached out to Schneider.

Guerrero said he was frustrated because nothing he tried was improving his results. The two talked for about 45 minutes.

“Sometimes we lie a lot, we say we’re good and we’re not good,” Guerrero explained to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi. “If you need help, just ask for help. I learned a lot about that this year and the other day I told him I just need help and we talked for like 45 minutes in his office. After that, I felt relief, because I needed to talk with somebody that can hear me, besides my family. I talk with my family every day, but sometimes you need other people to hear you and feel you. Everything’s been great after that. My mind has been clear.”

Schneider told Sportsnet he sees Guerrero’s difficult season as a chance for something positive to emerge.

“In watching Vlad go through it, I try to use it as an opportunity to make sure that good can come out of it and to his credit, he hasn’t budged,” Schneider said. “The fact that he has posted, the fact that he’s continued to interact with his teammates and do the things that you notice is a step in the right direction for him as a leader of this team.”

Guerrero works hard to fulfill his responsibilities. His efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“He works his (expletive) off,” George Springer said. “He’s here late. He’s here early. He’ll dissect everything. I’m sure he would like to have his normal season, but he shows up every day and he never gets down. He always looks like he’s the same.”

Guerrero is sure to fill his role better with time

Injury Updates and the Playoff Race

Toronto fell to 76-79. The Blue Jays are three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the American League’s final wild-card berth.

They have seven games left. It plays at Texas on Sunday and at Baltimore from Monday through Wednesday. It then hosts Cincinnati for three games to close the season.

The Blue Jays do not hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against the White Sox or the Rangers.

Right-hander Trey Yesavage will start Monday at Baltimore after undergoing left knee surgery in August. Schneider said Yesavage should throw about three innings. Yesavage, 23, is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA this season.

Right-hander Shane Bieber, sidelined with right teres major inflammation, planned to throw off a mound Saturday. A regular-season return is unlikely, but he is building up in case Toronto reaches the postseason.

The Blue Jays could activate Anthony Santander on Monday if a Sunday rehab game goes well.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon said Sept. 15 that his season is over because of an elbow injury. He will see Dr. Keith Meister on Sept. 22.