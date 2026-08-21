Toronto Blue Jays Get Vladimir Guerrero Jr News Before Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to get reinforcements soon in the form of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

And not a moment too soon.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the most recent team to fall prey to the red-hot Blue Jays. Next up on the schedule is the New York Yankees.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Vladimir Guerrero Jr Update Heading Into New York Yankees Series

Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Guerrero Jr would be participating in a rehab start for the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Well, that game happened on Thursday night, and it offered some promising results.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s day is done on MLB Rehab: 1-for-1, RBI double, run scored, two walks,” Dunedin wrote in a post on social media on August 20th.

Earlier on Thursday, Shi Davidi revealed the plan for Guerrero Jr.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will DH with low-A Dunedin at Clearwater tonight, said manager John Schneider. Next steps will be assessed afterwards, a return Saturday, his first day of eligibility off concussion IL, remains the hope,” Davidi wrote.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr

Unfortunately for Guerrero Jr, he hasn’t recorded a home run at home yet this year.

The 27-year-old hasn’t had the best year.

He has had 430 at-bats, resulting in seven home runs, 46 RBIs, and a .263 batting average. Additionally, Guerrero has recorded seven stolen bases.

One Final Series Against the New York Yankees

Starting on Friday the Blue Jays will play one final series against the Yankees, who are fresh off a series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Wild Card race is a bit different than before. Right now, the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers are tied for the final Wild Card spot.

And the Blue Jays are just 0.5 games back.

Nipping on their heels are the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, and Seattle Mariners.

It’s a tight playoff race, and this series against the Yankees will carry a lot of weight for Toronto.

This is their chance to prove that they are the real deal.

It’s time to see what this team is really made of.