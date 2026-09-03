Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News After Guardians Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivered the game’s biggest offensive night in the Toronto Blue Jays‘ 11-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

The win evened their three-game series at one game apiece. It also tightened the American League wild-card race.

Manager John Schneider shuffled his batting order ahead of Wednesday’s game. The results were mixed.

George Springer finished 1-for-4. He doubled in the sixth inning and drove in a run. He also reached base on a fielding error in the second inning that scored two runs. Alejandro Kirk struggled in his new cleanup spot. He went 0-for-5.

Most of Wednesday’s offense came from elsewhere.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Big Night

Guerrero doubled in the first inning to drive in Toronto’s first run. He hit a three-run homer off Joey Cantillo in the second inning. He added an RBI single in the sixth inning and finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

The count marked a season high for Guerrero. It was his most in one game since a six-RBI outing against the Yankees on June 29, 2024. The performance also gave him 1,200 career hits.

After the game, the Blue Jays named Guerrero their Performer of the Game, presented by Microsoft Copilot. The team posted the honor on social media.

Microsoft became an official partner of the Blue Jays on Aug. 25. The multiyear deal includes Copilot branding at Rogers Centre. It also created the “Performer of the Game” social media recognition.

Toronto’s Pitching Staff Remains Shorthanded Down the Stretch

Right-hander Shane Bieber remains on the 15-day injured list. He has right teres major inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 21. His estimated return date is Sept. 21.

The Blue Jays made several other roster moves this week. They recalled left-hander Ricky Tiedemann and infielder Sean Keys from Triple-A Buffalo. Toronto activated reliever Joe Mantiply from the 60-day injured list. They acquired right-hander Jose Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Infielder Josh Smith also returned from the 10-day injured list. He had been out with left hamstring inflammation. He made an immediate impact with his eighth-inning homer Wednesday.