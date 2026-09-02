Blue Jays’ John Schneider Opens Up on George Springer Decision Amid Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays changed things up before the second game against the Cleveland Guardians. After a 6-1 loss against the Cleveland Guardians, they swapped George Springer and Alejandro Kirk’s positions.

Springer had hit cleanup on Tuesday, with Kirk batting second. Kirk dropped to fourth, and Springer moved up to second.

The change came after Guardians starter Gavin Williams shut down Toronto’s offense. Williams struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings. The Blue Jays managed just three hits and one unearned run.

The loss dropped Toronto to 68-71 on the season. It also pushed the Blue Jays 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the final American League wild card spot.

John Schneider Reveals Reasoning Behind the George Springer Decision

Manager John Schneider addressed the lineup change before Wednesday’s game. Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae relayed his comments.

“Trying to generate more runs.. looking at how Kirky’s swinging the bat overall.. main thought was flipping the base-running component to where you want some guys that are on base..” Schneider said, according to Mae.

The move puts Kirk into the cleanup spot behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Kirk carries a .277 batting average this season. He has been one of baseball’s best hitters since the All-Star break.

Toronto Blue Jays Made Several Roster Moves

Toronto made several roster moves this week as the wild card race tightens.

The Blue Jays recalled left-hander Ricky Tiedemann and infielder Sean Keys from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

Toronto also activated reliever Joe Mantiply from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays acquired right-hander Jose Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Toronto sent Sebastian Rodriguez to Los Angeles in the trade.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon is working his way back from a forearm injury. He threw a bullpen session Tuesday. Right-hander Trey Yesavage is also nearing a return.