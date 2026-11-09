Toronto Blue Jays Will Pay Struggling 28-Year-Old Player $23 Million Next Season

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the most active teams in Major League Baseball in terms of taking on contracts that the organization believes will pay dividends in future seasons.

With that comes organizational mistakes, and the Blue Jays may have made a slight mistake by acquiring Andres Gimenez from the Guardians.

One that is very notable for 2027 and beyond is infielder Gimenez, who is set to earn $23 million in 2027 and has struggled to produce with the bat in recent seasons.

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Looking at Andres Gimenez’s Contract

Andres Gimenez, per Spotrac.com, will earn $23 million is base salary next season:

“Andres Gimenez signed a 7 year, $106,500,000 contract with the Cleveland Guardians, including $4,000,000 signing bonus, $106,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,214,286. In 2027, Gimenez will earn a base salary of $23,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $23,571,429.”

The Toronto Blue Jays traded for Gimenez before the 2025 season.

In 2026, he batted .244 with an OPS+ of 78 over 148 games.

The year prior, Gimenez was limited to just 101 games during his first season with the Jays, and he batted just .210 with an OPS+ of 65.

He’s never necessarily been an above-average hitter (at least not since 2022), but the concerning thing is that he’s under contract until the 2029 season, and it’s one of the hardest contracts to trade in all of MLB.

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Andres Gimenez’s MLB Career

Andres Gimenez has played in parts of seven MLB seasons.

After debuting with the New York Mets in 2020, he was quickly moved to the Cleveland Guardians, where he earned All-Star honors in 2022.

Gimenez’s best season undoubtedly came in 2022 with the Guardians, as he posted a bWAR of 7.4 and earned some MVP votes.

However, he’s been unable to recreate that production since.

Over 817 total games played, Gimenez carries a lifetime average of .252 with 65 home runs, 300+ RBI, and an OPS+ of 93.

Again, his contract is virtually untradable, so the Blue Jays will just have to hope he can find his stroke with the bat as soon as 2027, or it will be looked at as a failed trade.

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