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Former Los Angeles Dodgers Player Signs with New MLB Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Antoine Kelly #62 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his first strikeout in his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

MLB’s hot stove season is officially among us.

While there haven’t been any major transactions yet during this very intriguing offseason in Major League Baseball, smaller transactions have begun to transpire.

And on Monday, November 9, a player who spent most of 2026 with the Los Angeles Dodgers inked a contract with a new MLB team.

More MLB on Heavy: 6-Year MLB Player Quietly Leaves New York Yankees Organization

Pitcher Antoine Kelly Signs with Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Antoine Kelly #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

According to the MiLB.com transactions tracker, LHP Antoine Kelly has signed with the Cleveland Guardians on a minors pact.

Kelly, 26, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers about a year ago and was traded to the Chicago Cubs in mid-June. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs this season, but logged just 1.1 IP in MLB in 2026.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Kelly):

“Kelly logged one scoreless relief outing in his major-league debut for the Cubs this season. He spent most of the year at the Triple-A level, collecting a 4.62 ERA and 58:41 K:BB across 50.2 innings of work. Kelly will compete for a roster spot in spring training but will most likely wind up at Triple-A Columbus, where he’ll provide lefty relief depth. ”

With AAA Oklahoma City (Dodgers affiliate), Kelly posted an ERA of 5.14 over 21 IP with 22 strikeouts.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Former Los Angeles Dodgers Player Signs with New MLB Team

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