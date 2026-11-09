Former Los Angeles Dodgers Player Signs with New MLB Team

MLB’s hot stove season is officially among us.

While there haven’t been any major transactions yet during this very intriguing offseason in Major League Baseball, smaller transactions have begun to transpire.

And on Monday, November 9, a player who spent most of 2026 with the Los Angeles Dodgers inked a contract with a new MLB team.

More MLB on Heavy: 6-Year MLB Player Quietly Leaves New York Yankees Organization

Pitcher Antoine Kelly Signs with Guardians

According to the MiLB.com transactions tracker, LHP Antoine Kelly has signed with the Cleveland Guardians on a minors pact.

Kelly, 26, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers about a year ago and was traded to the Chicago Cubs in mid-June. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs this season, but logged just 1.1 IP in MLB in 2026.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Kelly):

“Kelly logged one scoreless relief outing in his major-league debut for the Cubs this season. He spent most of the year at the Triple-A level, collecting a 4.62 ERA and 58:41 K:BB across 50.2 innings of work. Kelly will compete for a roster spot in spring training but will most likely wind up at Triple-A Columbus, where he’ll provide lefty relief depth. ”

With AAA Oklahoma City (Dodgers affiliate), Kelly posted an ERA of 5.14 over 21 IP with 22 strikeouts.