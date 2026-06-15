TRADE: MLB World Reacts to Blue Jays-Royals Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals pulled off a trade on June 15.

Toronto announced it acquired minor league pitcher Denis Samudio and cash considerations from the Royals in exchange for right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold. Seabold was DFA’d last week after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in May.

Following the trade, the MLB world reacted to it, and many Blue Jays fans were surprised by the deal.

“I’m shocked there was something in return. Heineman would be even more shocking,” a fan wrote.

“A pack of gum and a bag of baseballs would have been a good trade for Seabold,” a fan added.

“got something, literally anything, for “connor seabold”,” a fan wrote.

“Oh perfect. A 30 year old with a lifetime 7.30 ERA and this year has a 4.16 ERA and 1.57 WHIP. That’ll surely help!,” a Royals fan wrote.

“did not expect to get anything for Seabold so cool to get a 21yo who can generate swing and miss,” a fan added.

“Already at the “please we need pitchers” portion of the season (it’s June 15th),” a fan added.

Seabold is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA in 16 games this season between the Tigers and Blue Jays. He’s 2-11 with a 7.30 ERA in 56 games, including 19 starts and can be a bulk reliever for the Royals.

Samadio, meanwhile, is 21-years-old from Panama and has a 4.12 ERA in 19.2 innings this season between A and Rookie Ball.

Blue Jays Remain Confident

Despite Toronto being off to a slow start this season, the Blue Jays are still confident they can turn their season around.

Toronto is 34-38 and lost a series to the New York Yankees. Yet, despite being under .500, the Blue Jays are confident in their group.

“You’d obviously love to win the series and kind of end on a good note,” said Patrick Corbin. “But we’ve had a stretch against some pretty good teams and just kind of been in games and maybe not have won a couple of those (when) maybe we should have. I think the good thing about this team is everyone comes in the same whether we won or lost, and they’re prepared. That’s what you like.

“There’s so many highs and lows in this game. And just to see how people react to that, it shows there’s no panic here.”

The hope is that the Blue Jays can turn their season around as soon as possible.

Royals Move Estevez to 60-Day IL

After acquiring Seabold from the Blue Jays, Kansas City moved Carlos Estevez to the 60-day injured list.

Although Estevez was sent to the 60-day IL, it doesn’t change his timeline to return, as it was reported he’s close to ramping up.

“Kris Bubic is scheduled for three innings/45 pitches tonight in his rehab start. Cole Ragans is scheduled to throw a bullpen tomorrow. Nick Mears and Carlos Estevez are continuing their throwing progressions, could be throwing bullpens by end of this week,” Royals reporter Anne Rogers wrote on X.

Estevez has been on the IL since April 1, retroactive to March 26 as he appeared in 1 game this season.