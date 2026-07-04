Hi, Subscriber

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By Washington Nationals

  • 321 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: Manager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals reacts during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on June 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 11-4.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By Nationals

GettyMatt Krook #92 of the New York Yankees pitches in the fifth inning of game one of the doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 1, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri.

Also on Saturday, news came out that the Washington Nationals had acquired a former Yankees pitcher (Matt Krook).

He was claimed off waivers from the Athletics.

Nationals Communications wrote: “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed LHP Matt Krook off outright waivers from the Athletics -Designated RHP Andre Granillo for assignment   -Optioned RHP Zak Kent to Triple-A Rochester”

Krook had played his rookie season in the MLB with the Yankees (2023).

He was then traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Following a quick stint in Baltimore, the 31-year-old had been with the Athletics since last season.

Social Media Reacts

GettyMatt Krook #65 of the Athletics pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the top of the six inning at Sutter Health Park on June 21, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@georgerlewis: “Krook? Yeah the walks are tough. The AAA numbers are cool though, Stuff is fantastic. Good dart throw, this is how you build a good bullpen.”

@TalkNats: “Krook will be on the active roster for tomorrow’s game. He will be part of 3 lefties in the #Nats bullpen with PJ Poulin and Carson Palmquist.”

@PowerBoater69: “Obviously not the big moves I’ve been calling for. But I appreciate that over the past year the team has been highly active with these fringe moves. Always looking for and small upgrade.”

@WallyHuron: “- Krook lacks velo but has a very steep sinker relative to his slot. Not a perfect comp, but it shares similar traits to Blake Treinen’s sinker.”

Nationals Right Now

GettyCarson Palmquist #51 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 4, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Nationals lost Saturday’s game (at home) to the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 7-1.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 46-44 record in 90 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyMax Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They have one more game against the Twins.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By Washington Nationals

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x