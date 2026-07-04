Former New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By Washington Nationals

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 11-4.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By Nationals

Also on Saturday, news came out that the Washington Nationals had acquired a former Yankees pitcher (Matt Krook).

He was claimed off waivers from the Athletics.

Nationals Communications wrote: “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Claimed LHP Matt Krook off outright waivers from the Athletics -Designated RHP Andre Granillo for assignment -Optioned RHP Zak Kent to Triple-A Rochester”

Krook had played his rookie season in the MLB with the Yankees (2023).

He was then traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Following a quick stint in Baltimore, the 31-year-old had been with the Athletics since last season.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@georgerlewis: “Krook? Yeah the walks are tough. The AAA numbers are cool though, Stuff is fantastic. Good dart throw, this is how you build a good bullpen.”

@TalkNats: “Krook will be on the active roster for tomorrow’s game. He will be part of 3 lefties in the #Nats bullpen with PJ Poulin and Carson Palmquist.”

@PowerBoater69: “Obviously not the big moves I’ve been calling for. But I appreciate that over the past year the team has been highly active with these fringe moves. Always looking for and small upgrade.”

@WallyHuron: “- Krook lacks velo but has a very steep sinker relative to his slot. Not a perfect comp, but it shares similar traits to Blake Treinen’s sinker.”

Nationals Right Now

The Nationals lost Saturday’s game (at home) to the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 7-1.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 46-44 record in 90 games.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They have one more game against the Twins.