MLB World Reacts to Washington Nationals Announcing Trade with Rockies for 25-Year-Old Pitcher

We have a Memorial Day trade in MLB!! On Monday, both the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies announced via their social media accounts that they have completed a trade.

As for the full trade details, MLBTradeRumors.com’s Connor Byrne wrote:

“The Nationals have acquired left-hander Carson Palmquist from the Rockies for cash considerations, both teams announced. The Nats subsequently optioned Palmquist to Triple-A Rochester and shifted right-hander Max Kranick to the 60-day injured list.”

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Urged to Trade for Royals’ $46 Million All-Star Starter

Washington Nationals Complete Trade with Colorado Rockies for Carson Palmquist

The Washington Nationals social media team wrote (on May 25):

“The Nationals have acquired left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations and have optioned him to Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals have also transferred right-handed pitcher Max Kranick to the 60-day Injured List.”

@RockiesClubInfo wrote: “The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have traded LHP Carson Palmquist to the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash considerations. Palmquist was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Thursday.”

It’s unclear how much cash the Rockies have received, but it can’t be much considering Carson Palmquist has not pitched for the Rockies’ MLB team this season. Palmquist has a 7.20 ERA in 25 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Danielle Allentuck writes : “The Nationals acquired LHP Carson Palmquist from the Rockies in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Rochester, the team announced. He has a 7.20 ERA in 12 appearances in AAA this year.”

As you can tell by all the reports referenced, it’s a minor trade across MLB, but the Nationals may have a plan to use the 25-year-old southpaw who attended the University of Miami.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs 8-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency During Pirates Game

Carson Palmquist’s MLB Journey

Carson Palmquist appeared in nine games for the Rockies in 2025, including seven of those appearances being starts.

However, he was not very effective and yielded an 8.91 earned run average across 34.1 innings, which was his only stint in MLB to this point. Palmquist allowed 10 home runs over that span and walked 25 batters.

He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies with a third-round draft pick in 2022 and has pretty solid overall numbers in the minors. Leaving the potential of pitching in Coors Field on a daily is probably a sigh of relief for Palmquist.

Across 313.2 innings in the minors, Carson Palmquist has an ERA of 4.36 with 397 strikeouts.

Palmquist was designated for assignment by the Rockies on May 21, and instead of reaching free agency or being claimed off waivers, Colorado decided to flip him to the Nationals for cash.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Sends Heartfelt Retirement Message Amid Confusion