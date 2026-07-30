Nationals Announce CJ Abrams Decision Before Series vs Braves

The Washington Nationals have been in the headlines a lot recently as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Some see the Nationals as sellers, while others envision Washington trying to go for a potential playoff spot this year. Either way, there will be a ton of eyes on this young team.

But before the Aug. 3 deadline closes, the team does have a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves to play. Ahead of the series opener, the Nationals have announced the lineup to go against the Braves.

CJ Abrams Lineup Placement

Amid the trade rumors, infielder CJ Abrams will continue to play for Washington, with the slugger batting fourth. Abrams will play at shortstop in this game after being used as the designated hitter on Wednesday for the Nationals.

Nationals 7/30 J. Wood RF

L. García Jr. 1B

D. Crews CF

C. Abrams SS

D. Lile LF

K. Ruiz C

J. Tena DH

J. Vivas 3B

N. Nuñez 2B J. Irvin SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

Abrams has been having a special year for the Nationals. So far, the slugger has hit .292 with 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases while posting an OPS of .926.

Abrams has impressed his stock around the league this year, and he’s shown the ability to play a few different positions defensively. But he could also be a designated hitter, giving interested teams more flexibility to use him if acquired.

His performance earned him another All-Star selection, and the Nationals are fairly competitive this season. Washington holds a record of 55-54 on the year, with the club fighting for playoff positioning in the crowded National League wild-card race.

CJ Abrams Trade Update

Abrams has been getting a ton of buzz as the trade deadline inches closer, with multiple contenders calling Washington. But according to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, it seems more unlikely than not that the slugger will be moved this summer.

“The Nationals would need to be blown away to consider moving Abrams — and multiple contenders are considering such offers, making the final 48 hours of the deadline an interesting time in Washington,” Passan said.

Washington wants to get back to contending for the playoffs, and keeping Abrams around could help them do just that. While it could be tough this season, the mere fact that the Nationals are in the race right now speaks volumes.

Abrams is under club control through the 2028 season, and he’s jsut 25 years old. The interest around him could net Washington a lot of future assets, but the preference seems to be keeping him in town.

The two sides haven’t been able to agree on a contract extension, which has opened the door to a potential trade. But if Abrams were to keep up his excellent production, the Nationals’ front office may have its hands tied to retain the All-Star.

Teams such as the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Braves, and Tampa Bay Rays have all been linked to some degree with Abrams. But for now, it seems as if the All-Star will stay in Washington, helping the Nationals try to pull off a surprise of getting into the postseason this year.