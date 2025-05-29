Nationals Slugger Leading Under-25 Players In Major Category

The Washington Nationals’ gamble on James Wood has paid off. At just 22 years old, the power-hitting outfielder is taking Major League Baseball by storm in his first full season.

Wood is slashing an eye-popping .287/.380/.569 through the early months of 2025. Per Fangraphs, his 162 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) ranks at the top among all MLB hitters under 25, placing him squarely among the most productive hitters in the entire league.

Wood’s Development Has Been Dreamlike For Nationals

When the Nationals dealt Juan Soto in 2022 in one of the most dramatic trades in franchise history, they knew what was at risk. But Wood, the crown jewel of the return package, is delivering. In his first extended opportunity, he’s delivering All-Star production across the board.

The Washington slugger’s 162 wRC+ means he’s producing runs at a rate 62% better than league average.

That puts him in elite company. Among players 25 and under, Wood is outpacing breakout young talent such as Athletics’ Jacob Wilson, as well as his own Nationals teammate CJ Abrams.

Tuesday’s 9-0 blowout over the Seattle Mariners provided another opportunity to witness Washington’s superpower bat. In the fourth inning, with two outs and a runner on, Wood launched a three-run shot that broke the game open. It was his 15th home run of the season, putting him in the top five in the National League.

Nationals Are Building a Strong Supporting Cast

But this was no solo act. Fellow prospect Robert Hassell III, also acquired in the Soto deal, had his breakout moment in the same game. Hassell, previously just 2-for-17 in his young MLB career, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and crushed his first major league home run—a solo shot in the eighth that made it 7-0. For Nationals fans, it was a glimpse of the future—and it looked swell.

On the mound, veteran Trevor Williams delivered his best outing of the season. Entering with a rough 7.45 ERA in May, he responded with six shutout innings, allowing just three singles, issuing no walks, and needing only 77 pitches. The Mariners couldn’t find a rhythm, and Williams gave the Nationals exactly the kind of veteran steadiness their rotation needed.

This year, Wood has become the face of a new Nationals era—not just a developing piece, but a centerpiece. His presence has stabilized the middle of the lineup. His production has energized a fanbase ready for something real to believe in: A new identity.

With MacKenzie Gore set to start the series finale against Seattle, another piece of that Soto trade will take center stage.

Wood is no longer viewed as a top prospect. He’s the glue guy for competitors to plan around.