NASCAR Xfinity Series Drivers Most In Need Of Extended Break

Following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3, the Xfinity Series had a three-week break on the horizon. With the Xfinity Series not returning to action until May 24 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, here are the drivers most in need of the extended break that should provide them with a reset.

William Sawalich, No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

Aside from a pair of ninth-place finishes at Atlanta and Circuit of the Americas, not much has gone right for Sawalich in his rookie season. A No. 18 car that is traditionally winning races and competing for the championship is currently 25th in points, and while there’s plenty of time for Sawalich to turn things around, speed needs to be found quickly. Texas did bring a 13th-place finish for Sawalich – his first finish better than 24th since Phoenix on March 8 – which could be a sign that the No. 18 team is turning the corner.

Kris Wright, No. 5 Chevrolet, Our Motorsports

In 2025, Anthony Alfredo and the No. 5 Our Motorsports team were fringe playoff contenders. This year, the No. 5 team and new driver Kris Wright are last in points (29th) among teams that have started all 12 races. Wright was also involved in a pair of incidents at Daytona and Texas that drew the ire of competitors and fans. A ninth-place finish at Martinsville is the only saving grace for a driver who doesn’t have another finish better than 24th in the other 11 races. If Wright, 30, wants to advance his NASCAR career any further, putting together a season where he has an average finish of 28.0 in a car capable of running inside the top-15 on a consistent basis is not the way to do it.

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Chevrolet, JR Motorsports

Zilisch is more in need of a physical reset than one from a racing perspective. A hard crash at Talladega on April 26 injured Zilisch’s back and forced him to miss the race at Texas. With a playoff waiver secured, Zilisch will be back in the No. 88 Chevrolet at Charlotte in search of his second victory of 2025. He’s been one of the fastest drivers in the field to start the season, and while the finishes haven’t always matched that speed, Zilisch is living up to the hype.

Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Ford, Haas Factory Team

Creed was fourth in points eight races into the season, but has since slipped to 11th over the last four events. Finishes of 37th at Bristol, 35th at Rockingham and 36th at Texas have the No. 00 team searching for answers as the circuit heads to Charlotte. Creed is still searching for the first win of his Xfinity Series career, but finding his way back into the top-10 would be a solid building block. Creed shouldn’t have any problem making the playoffs, but the No. 00 team would undoubtedly like to get back on track sooner rather than later.

The BetMGM 300 at Charlotte will go green shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET on May 24, with coverage on the CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.