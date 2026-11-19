The 2026 NASCAR season began with a sport in mourning and ended with a standing ovation for a man who wasn’t there to receive it.

When Kyle Busch was posthumously named NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver in November, it brought an especially painful season to a close. For more than two decades, fans had cheered him, booed him and argued over his place among the greatest to ever get behind the wheel of a stock car.

This year, they would have given just about anything to watch him race one more time.

There were championships won, records broken and careers made in 2026. But years from now, it’s difficult to imagine this season being remembered primarily for what happened on the racetrack.

NASCAR Entered the 2026 Season With a Heavy Heart

Before a single lap was turned at Daytona International Speedway in February, NASCAR had already endured an extraordinarily painful offseason.

In December 2025, former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, their children, Emma and Ryder, and three others were killed in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina.

Biffle had endeared himself to an entirely new audience through his humanitarian efforts following Hurricane Helene in 2024, using his personal helicopter to reach communities devastated by the storm.

Just days after the crash, former NASCAR driver Michael Annett died at 39. Later that December, Denny Hamlin lost his father, Dennis, following a fire at his parents’ home.

For an industry accustomed to spending the offseason recharging, there was precious little opportunity to do so.

The Death of Kyle Busch Changed Everything

On May 15, Kyle Busch won a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Six days later, he was gone.

Busch died at 41 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis. His death left behind his wife, Samantha, and their two young children, Brexton and Lennix.

Perhaps the most difficult part to comprehend was how much life Busch seemingly had ahead of him. He was still racing, still capable of winning and increasingly sharing his passion for motorsports with his son.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing temporarily replaced Busch’s familiar No. 8 with the No. 33. Seeing that Chevrolet without its usual number was a particularly cruel reminder of what had happened.

Then, in June, NASCAR lost another piece of its history with the death of Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett, a two-time Cup Series champion whose broadcasting career introduced generations of fans to stock car racing.

A NASCAR Season That Was About More Than Racing

When Kyle Larson secured his third Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, he paid tribute to Busch with his signature bow.

Days later, Busch’s fans delivered the late driver an honor that had eluded him throughout his illustrious career: the Most Popular Driver award.

There was something particularly bittersweet about that recognition. One of NASCAR’s most polarizing personalities had, in his absence, become a source of unity.

NASCAR will return to Daytona in February. There will be new paint schemes, fresh rivalries and another championship to chase.

But for those who lived through the 2026 season, there will always be a few familiar faces missing from the garage.

And no amount of racing will change that.