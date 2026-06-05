‘You Are Not Alone’: NASCAR Wives Rally Around Samantha Busch

Samantha Busch received an outpouring of support from across the NASCAR community after sharing her first public statement since the death of her husband, Kyle Busch.

Among the thousands of comments left on Samantha’s Instagram post were messages from several well-known NASCAR wives and women connected to the sport, many offering words of encouragement and reminding her that she and her family are not facing this difficult chapter alone.

NASCAR Wives Show Support for Samantha Busch

Several prominent NASCAR wives were among those who publicly reached out to Samantha following her emotional post.

Katelyn Larson, wife of Cup Series driver Kyle Larson, wrote:

“Love you sweet girl! So many prayers for you and your family. We are here, always. ❤️”

Gianna Tulio, wife of 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, shared a message of support with a praying hands emoji and a red heart: “🙏❤️”

Alexa Reddick, wife of Tyler Reddick, added:

“We’re all here for you & your babies! We love you!”

Julia Piquet, wife of Daniel Suarez, shared a simple but powerful message:

“You are not alone 🤍”

Morgan Bell, wife of Christopher Bell, commented:

“We all love you guys so much, and will be here for you always 🤍”

Mariel Swan, wife of Richard Childress Racing pit crew member Paul Swan, wrote:

“Sending so many prayers and love your way!! Love you all ❤️❤️❤️”

Jenna Burton, wife of Harrison Burton, also left a message of support with a white heart emoji.

The comments continued throughout the day, with support also arriving from fellow racers, media members, friends of the Busch family and fans from across the country.

Samantha Busch Shares First Public Statement

The messages came after Samantha broke her silence with an emotional social media post honoring her late husband.

Alongside the statement, Samantha shared a family portrait featuring herself, Kyle, Brexton and Lennix. The post quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans, friends and members of the NASCAR community.

While much of the NASCAR world has spent the past two weeks reflecting on Kyle Busch’s impact on the sport, the response to Samantha’s post highlighted another side of the racing community: the close-knit relationships that often extend far beyond the racetrack.

For many of the women who commented, the support was deeply personal. Several have spent years crossing paths with Samantha at race weekends, charity events and family gatherings throughout NASCAR.

Their messages carried a common theme: Samantha and her children have an entire racing community standing behind them.

As condolences continue to pour in, the response from NASCAR wives and families serves as another reminder of the bonds that exist throughout the garage, even during the sport’s most difficult moments.