Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Today: Cristiano Ronaldo Rested as Al-Nassr Faces Dangerous Cup Test

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr live today brings a Riyadh showdown to the Saudi King’s Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The single-leg knockout match takes place at Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM local time, or 18:00 UTC and 2:00 PM ET.

The hosts enter after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al Ahli in their Saudi Pro League opener following promotion to the top flight. The visitors arrive with confidence after beating Al Fateh 3-0 to start the league campaign. The winner will secure a place in the Round of 16, making every moment important.

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Lineup and Team News

The Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr lineup is expected to feature changes as both managers balance squad fitness with cup ambitions. Bruno Lage hopes to build on his side’s disciplined performance against Al Ahli, while Georges-Kévin N’Koudou remains the main threat on the counterattack.

The visitors are likely to rotate after their strong league win. Ange Postecoglou is expected to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, giving João Félix and Ângelo Gabriel the chance to lead the attack. Sultan Al-Ghannam remains unavailable because of injury.

The Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr team news also highlights the contrast in experience. One side is adapting to life in the top flight, while the other continues its push for domestic silverware with a deeper squad.

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr stats reveal a clear difference in recent attacking output. Al-Nassr produced 35 total shots across its previous five matches, while Al-Diriyah managed 18 during the same period.

The Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr head-to-head record begins with this match because the Riyadh clubs have not met in an official competitive fixture in recent history.

The hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 competitive matches, while the visitors have averaged 32 defensive interceptions across their previous five games under Postecoglou.

The Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr prediction favors the visiting side. Bookmakers list Al-Nassr as the clear handicap favorite, while the implied probability for a draw after 90 minutes stands at 44% and Al-Diriyah at 22%.

Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr live stream in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East can watch on the Thmanyah platform, with mobile coverage also available through STC TV. Viewers in India can stream the match through FanCode, while supporters in Bangladesh can watch free coverage on the official SportyTV YouTube channel.

In the United States and Canada, the Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr TV channel options include Fox Sports digital platforms and Yahoo Sports Football Stream. The match starts at 2:00 PM ET and 11:00 AM PT.

Viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can follow the action from 7:00 PM BST, while coverage across continental Europe begins at 8:00 PM CEST. Fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch through StarTimes World Football channels and the StarTimesOn app, while ESPN platforms provide live statistics and highlights across South America.

Tickets for Al-Diriyah vs Al-Nassr live today remain available through the Saudi King’s Cup official ticketing platform and the host stadium’s distribution gates, although only limited lower-bowl seats remain. The winner will move on to the Round of 16.