From Dale Jr.’s Replacement to Hendrick Star: Alex Bowman’s NASCAR Career in 8 Moments

Alex Bowman’s NASCAR career was never supposed to follow a conventional path.

He wasn’t a highly touted Cup Series prospect with a clear route to a powerhouse organization. Instead, Bowman pieced together opportunities with underfunded teams before one unexpected phone call in 2016 changed everything. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined with concussion symptoms, Hendrick Motorsports needed someone to step into one of NASCAR’s most iconic rides.

Bowman answered.

On Thursday, Hendrick Motorsports announced Bowman signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him in the No. 48 Chevrolet through the 2027 season. The team also confirmed the eight-time NASCAR Cup Series winner will retire from full-time competition following the 2027 campaign.

As Bowman prepares for the final chapter of his career, here are the moments that defined his journey.

Taking a Chance on Himself

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Bowman’s NASCAR journey began long before Hendrick Motorsports.

In 2011, he became part of NASCAR’s inaugural NASCAR Next program alongside future Cup Series regulars Daniel Suárez, Bubba Wallace and Matt DiBenedetto. Three years later, he made his Cup Series debut in the 2014 Daytona 500 with BK Racing, beginning what would become a career built on perseverance rather than immediate success.

While the results were modest, Bowman continued earning opportunities and proving he belonged at NASCAR’s highest level.

Replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. Changed Everything

The defining turning point of Bowman’s career came in 2016.

After Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed the second half of the season because of concussion symptoms, Hendrick Motorsports turned to Bowman as one of the drivers to pilot the legendary No. 88 Chevrolet.

Although he competed in only 10 races, Bowman made an immediate impression. He captured the pole position at Phoenix Raceway and recorded three top-10 finishes, showing he could compete with NASCAR’s elite while filling one of the sport’s most recognizable seats.

Just as importantly, he earned the trust of Rick Hendrick and the respect of the organization.

Becoming Dale Jr.’s Full-Time Successor

Earnhardt returned for one final season in 2017, but Hendrick Motorsports had already seen enough.

Bowman was chosen to take over the No. 88 Chevrolet full time beginning in 2018, inheriting one of NASCAR’s most recognizable rides. He immediately rewarded that confidence by winning the pole for the Daytona 500 in his first full season with the organization.

It marked the beginning of a long-term partnership with Hendrick Motorsports.

Finally Breaking Through

Every NASCAR driver remembers their first Cup Series victory.

For Bowman, that breakthrough came at Chicagoland Speedway in 2019.

After watching a late lead slip away, Bowman charged back, passed Kyle Larson in the closing laps and captured his first Cup Series victory. He led 88 laps that afternoon, making the win even more fitting in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

The victory validated years of persistence and firmly established Bowman as a Cup Series winner.

Producing the Best Season of His Career

Bowman reached another level during the 2020 season.

He won at Auto Club Speedway, advanced to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and finished sixth in the final championship standings, still the best points finish of his career.

The season also included career highs in top-10 finishes and laps led, cementing Bowman as one of the sport’s most consistent drivers.

Carrying the Weight of the No. 48

Following Jimmie Johnson’s retirement, Hendrick Motorsports faced one of the biggest decisions in team history.

The organization selected Bowman to take over the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet beginning in 2021, placing him behind the wheel of the car that had delivered seven Cup Series championships.

Rather than trying to replace Johnson, Bowman built his own legacy in one of NASCAR’s most recognizable numbers.

Adding More Wins to His Resume

Bowman continued proving he belonged among NASCAR’s top drivers.

He won four races during the 2021 season, the highest single-season victory total of his career. The following year, he earned a victory early in the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, extending his streak of winning in consecutive Cup seasons.

After enduring an 80-race winless stretch, Bowman returned to Victory Lane at the 2024 Chicago Street Race, one of the most emotional wins of his career.

By the time Hendrick Motorsports announced his retirement plans, Bowman had accumulated eight Cup Series victories and nearly 380 career starts.

One Final Chapter

Bowman’s final full-time season will come in 2027, bringing to a close one of NASCAR’s most unlikely success stories.

From grinding through underfunded rides to replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr., taking over Jimmie Johnson’s legendary No. 48 Chevrolet and becoming an eight-time Cup Series winner, Bowman built a career that few could have predicted when he first arrived in the Cup Series more than a decade ago.

Now, with one season remaining after 2026, NASCAR fans have one final opportunity to watch one of Hendrick Motorsports’ most resilient drivers complete the journey he started as an underdog.