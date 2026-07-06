Dale Earnhardt Jr. Says He ‘Had No Clue’ About Emotional NASCAR Feature

When TNT Sports released a nearly four-minute retrospective on one of the most emotional victories in NASCAR history, plenty of fans expected Dale Earnhardt Jr. to appreciate it.

What they didn’t expect was for Earnhardt himself to reveal he’d never even seen it coming.

Hours after the video was posted following Sunday’s Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway, Earnhardt shared it with a simple message that immediately caught fans’ attention.

“Had no clue they put this together. I really enjoyed this.”

Had no clue they put this together. I really enjoyed this. https://t.co/Nx3g9irQa5 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 6, 2026

The feature revisits Earnhardt’s unforgettable victory in the 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway, just months after his father, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, was killed in the Daytona 500.

It quickly became one of the most talked-about NASCAR videos of the weekend.

TNT revisits one of NASCAR’s defining moments

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TNT Sports described the race as “one of the greatest moments in NASCAR history,” and the feature explains why the victory continues to resonate 25 years later.

The video includes reflections from several of today’s biggest stars, including Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin, each sharing what the moment meant to NASCAR and why it remains one of the sport’s defining memories.

For Earnhardt Jr., the victory represented much more than another trip to Victory Lane.

The July 7, 2001 race marked NASCAR’s return to Daytona International Speedway for the first time since the death of his father during the season-opening Daytona 500.

Driving the iconic No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Inc., Earnhardt started 13th, dominated much of the evening by leading 116 of the race’s 160 laps and crossed the finish line 2.163 seconds ahead of teammate Michael Waltrip as DEI celebrated an emotional 1-2 finish.

The win instantly became one of the most iconic moments in modern NASCAR history, giving fans and the entire garage a night of celebration after months of grief.

Fans say the video brought them right back to 2001

Earnhardt’s reaction only amplified the conversation.

Within hours, thousands of NASCAR fans flooded social media, many saying the video brought back the same emotions they felt watching the race live a quarter-century ago.

One fan wrote they were “reliving this moment… in tears of real emotion.”

Another said they still don’t understand “how they haven’t made a movie about that.”

Others described the victory as “the greatest moment” in NASCAR history, while one longtime fan wrote that Earnhardt Jr.’s win “made everything okay again” after the heartbreaking loss of Dale Earnhardt earlier that season.

Several fans also used the moment to renew calls for NASCAR to restore Daytona’s summer race to Fourth of July weekend, arguing that memories like Earnhardt’s iconic victory are inseparable from the holiday tradition.

Judging by Earnhardt Jr.’s own response, the tribute accomplished something few expected.

It wasn’t just a reminder for NASCAR fans.

It was a reminder for the driver who lived it.