Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports Add New Sponsor

Hendrick Motorsports will have a partnership with an alcohol brand during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has announced a new partnership with canned cocktail brand Day Chaser, primarily involving Alex Bowman and the No. 48 team.

Hendrick Motorsports announced the deal on Tuesday, January 18, with a video and a press release. The team noted that this partnership is for three years and said that it involves branding on Bowman’s firesuit, hauler, and other equipment used on race weekends. Additionally, Day Chaser will have the opportunity to use all of the HMS cars and stylized numbers in its advertising and promotions.

“We’re pleased to welcome Day Chaser to our team,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, in a press release from the team. “It’s a young and exciting brand that we’re able to pair with a young and exciting driver. Alex is a rising star in our sport and will be an excellent ambassador for Day Chaser. We look forward to growing this new relationship and developing a successful program together.”

Day Chaser Will Be an Associate Partner of Bowman

I’ve got a feeling this will taste even better in Victory Lane 😎 Welcome to the 48 team, @daychaser! pic.twitter.com/9Szv0dwD1w — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) January 18, 2022

The Arizona native in Bowman has a multi-year deal with primary partner Ally Racing that keeps the company on the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro for all 36 races. This deal means that Day Chaser will be an associate partner of Bowman in 2022 and beyond.

Day Chaser joins Bowman after he turned in a career year for HMS. He took over the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retired to compete in IndyCar, and he won a career-high four races. Bowman also posted a career-best 16 top-10 finishes and eight top-fives while reaching the playoffs for the fourth time since joining Hendrick Motorsports.

“The opportunity to introduce a cool new brand like Day Chaser to Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR is awesome for me,” Bowman said in a statement. “The product tastes great and really fits my personality and lifestyle. Our team has a lot we want to accomplish this year, so the goal is to have plenty of post-race celebrations featuring Day Chaser.”

The 2022 Season Will Feature Multiple Changes for Bowman

The partnership with Day Chaser is only the latest change for Bowman and the No. 48 HMS team. There will also be a new primary scheme and a new helmet as he sets out to pursue even more trophies for his collection.

Bowman and Ally Racing first revealed the new scheme that he will use during the Cup Series season with a video on December 14. This updated look for the Gen 7 era trades in the purple base for a white one that will stand out on the race track each week. There will also be a massive Ally logo on the doors behind the numbers. This updated stock car scheme has fewer stripes, resulting in a fairly clean look.

Bowman then revealed the helmet that he will wear during the 2022 season with a quick video. He will have a white firesuit, but his helmet will remain purple. The helmet also includes the multi-colored stripes that have become synonymous with Ally Racing schemes over the year.

