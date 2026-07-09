Could Weather Shake Up NASCAR’s Atlanta Weekend? Full EchoPark Speedway Forecast

NASCAR returns to EchoPark Speedway this weekend for three days of on-track action across the ARCA Menards Series, Craftsman Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series.

The latest forecast looks mostly favorable for Friday and Saturday, with warm temperatures, sunshine and only minimal rain chances. Sunday’s Cup Series race, however, could have weather in the conversation as thunderstorms are currently in the forecast later in the day.

Here’s a day-by-day look at what fans can expect.

Friday: Hot conditions with only a slight rain chance

Friday’s schedule belongs to the ARCA Menards Series at Lime Rock Park.

The day begins with ARCA practice at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:15 p.m. ET. The Lime Rock Park ARCA 100 is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FS2.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 89 degrees. Winds are expected from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with only a 24% chance of precipitation. A stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but widespread rain is not expected.

Saturday: Nearly ideal weather for a packed NASCAR schedule

Saturday features one of the busiest days of the weekend.

The Craftsman Truck Series opens with practice at 9 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 10:05 a.m. ET. The LiUNA! 150 is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series takes the track at EchoPark Speedway for qualifying beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET, before the O’Reilly Series closes the night with the Focused Health 250 at 7 p.m. ET.

Weather should cooperate throughout the day.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies with a high of 89 degrees, west-southwest winds between 5 and 10 mph, and just a 24% chance of rain.

Sunday: Thunderstorms could become a factor

Sunday’s spotlight belongs to the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET from EchoPark Speedway.

Unlike the first two days of the weekend, Sunday’s forecast carries a much higher chance for weather interruptions.

Temperatures are expected to reach 86 degrees, with partly cloudy skies during the morning before afternoon and evening thunderstorms develop. The current forecast calls for a 63% chance of precipitation, and storms could bring gusty winds later in the day.

While forecasts can change as race day approaches, Sunday currently has the greatest potential for weather to impact NASCAR’s weekend schedule.

Fans traveling to EchoPark Speedway should continue monitoring the latest forecast throughout the weekend, especially ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race.